‘Big Brother’ Star Holly Allen Shares ‘BB21’ Audition Tape As Season 22 Casting Calls Remain On Hold

The Season 21 runner-up shares the audition tape that got her noticed by casting directors last year.

Holly Allen is giving fans a look at her Big Brother audition tape. The 31-year-old reality star posted the clip to her Instagram page after fans asked her for tips on how to apply for the CBS summertime show.

In the casting video, Holly is wearing a white tank top and her hair and makeup are picture-perfect. In the tape, she shares some background on herself as she reveals that she is from Wyoming but is living in Los Angeles. Holly revealed that she grew up in a ranch in the middle of nowhere and had no electricity, and used lanterns and outhouses. The future reality star revealed that because she grew up in such a sheltered upbringing, she now likes to throw herself into every experience that she can.

Holly also shared footage from her job as a wine safari guide at a Malibu vineyard. The entertaining clip shows her interacting with people — and animals — on her tour. Holly also got emotional as she revealed that it has always been a massive goal for her to provide her parents with a lifestyle that they were never able to have.

In the caption to the post, Holly described her tape as “incredibly embarrassing” and admitted it was hastily thrown together. She also denounced the lighting and audio but said she was just trying to be herself.

Holly also provided tips for future contestants. She noted that it is important for potential players to be themselves and she reiterated that they must really want to play the Big Brother game and not be in it just to get reality TV fame.

While she didn’t love her audition tape, Holly added that she was grateful that she had the courage to send it in. Not only did Holly land as the runner-up on Big Brother Season 21 but she met her boyfriend Jackson Michie on the CBS reality show.

In comments to her post, fans wrote that they can see why Holly was picked to be one of the contestants on the CBS reality competition last summer. In addition, her boyfriend and Big Brother winner Jackson Michie posted a sweet comment.

“Couldn’t be more thankful for you, this video, where it took you, and where it took us,” Jackson wrote.

Holly replied with: “I had NO idea what was waiting for me on the other end of this silly little tape… but I’m eternally thankful for it.”

Casting calls for Big Brother 22 remain on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic, but producers have encouraged wannabe houseguests to send in their audition tapes. Still, it is unclear if Big Brother will actually happen this season if casting doesn’t get underway soon. The Julie Chen-hosted series has been a summertime staple on CBS since 2000.