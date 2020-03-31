Fitness Model Lauren Simpson Sports Tiny Spandex Shorts For Bodyweight Glute Workout Video

Fitness model Lauren Simpson has been appealing to her 1.8 million Instagram followers’ needs by posting a variety of home workout videos that they can try out during their coronavirus isolation. On Monday, March 31, the fitness guru took to the popular social media site to demonstrate 10 bodyweight exercises that target the glute muscles.

For the workout, Lauren wears a matching pink outfit that consists of a poofy crop top sweatshirt and booty shorts. The top includes long sleeves and a turtle neck and has a white stripe across the chest. The elastic band cinched underneath the chest allows Instagram users to get an eyeful of her toned abdomen. The high-waisted shorts extend to just below her backside, leaving plenty of sculpted leg on display.

The model wears a pair of white sneakers with multi-colored designs. She accessorizes with sparkly stud earrings while the bandage from her recent surgery can be seen on her belly. Her long, straight blonde locks are swept back into a ponytail while her face is made up with thick, black mascara and glossy lips.

The post includes three parts — it starts with a photo of the fitness trainer laying on a gray exercise mat with the words “10 Bodyweight Glute Exercises” written in white block letters across the frame. The second part is a video that features Lauren performing all 10 exercises so her followers can join along at home. The third part is an image that includes the full list of glute-targeting exercises.

The exercises that Lauren teaches her followers how to do in the video are glute bridges with elevated feet, single leg glute bridges, hip thrusts, single leg hip thrusts, Bulgarian split squats, step up to reverse lunges, extra range abductors, elevated frog pumps, extra range donkey kicks, and B stance hip thrusts.

In the caption of the post, the model tells her followers that all they need is bodyweight and a sofa to complete the workout. She also advertises her new eight-week challenge, which starts Monday and includes many new exercises and variations.

The post was a hit with Lauren’s followers, earning over 10,000 likes and dozens of comments within the first 16 hours of being posted. Many of her fans asked questions pertaining to their own fitness experiences while others expressed their gratitude for her home workouts.

“Loving these home workouts babe! Thankyouuuu!!,” one Instagram user commented enthusiastically.

“Glad you are back, you are the best. Keep up the good work you’re such a beast.. All the support,” another fan wrote, interspersing the comment with hearts and kissing face emoji.