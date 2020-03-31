Kayla Itsines Shows Off Sculpted Upper Body In ‘Ladder Challenge’ Workout

Australian fitness trainer Kayla Itsines challenged her 12.4 million Instagram followers to a workout on Tuesday, March 31. Kayla has been posting a variety of home workouts for her followers who are stuck inside and unable to go to the gym during the coronavirus lockdown.

For the workout, Kayla wears a matching sports bra and exercise leggings combo. The top is light blue in color and reveals plenty of skin on the fitness trainer’s chiseled abdomen. The halter top style also allows her followers to watch her arm and shoulder muscles flex as she moves through the exercises. The leggings are multi-colored with swatches of light blue, pink, and gray material, and extend down to her ankles. Kayla adds a pair of white sneakers and a black exercise watch to complete the outfit.

The Instagram sensation pulls her dark, straight tresses out of her face in a high bun and adds a touch of black mascara and glossy lips to complete the look.

The ladder challenge workout takes place in the trainer’s living room on a gray carpet. Kayla uses a pair of small dumbbells for the exercises and stands throughout the entire workout. The trainer encourages her trainees to add the challenge to the end of any Bikini Body Guides (BBG) workout they might be doing at home.

The challenge consists of two exercises — the bicep curl and shoulder press — and repeats a total of 10 rounds. Kayla builds the number of reps she does of each exercise in each round, starting with one and working her way up to 10. The workout challenges participants to continuously build on the number of previous reps without stopping. As the fitness trainer performs each exercise, she moves slowly and methodically, fully working each muscle as she does so.

In the caption of the video, Kayla explains that she’s posting another challenge specifically for the ladies at home — the fitness trainer’s content typically targets women. She adds that she filmed the workout around six months ago and that it’s perfect for any new moms returning to training. Kayla tells her followers that the exercise will really work their shoulders, biceps, and triceps.

The trainer’s followers loved the ladder challenge exercise, leaving over 15,000 likes and dozens of comments on the post within the first few hours.

“Oh I love a great finisher! Yay! So excited to try this tonight,” one Instagram user commented.

“I love your outfit!,” another fan complimented the fitness trainer.