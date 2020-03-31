Ellen DeGeneres Called Out By YouTuber Nikkie Tutorials After Interview: ‘It Wasn’t As Nice As I Thought’

Nikkie appeared on Ellen's show to discuss coming out as transgender and now she's opened up about her not so 'nice' experience.

Ellen DeGeneres was called out by YouTuber Nikkie Tutorials (whose real name is Nikkie de Jager) after the social media influencer appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this year to discuss how she was forced to come out as transgender after being blackmailed. The beauty guru, who boasts more than 13.3 million subscribers and over one billion views on her YouTube channel, was asked about her experience on the show in a recent interview – and she didn’t exactly have the most complimentary things to say about the daytime talk show host or their chat.

According to Cosmopolitan, the popular YouTube star opened up about her interview with Ellen on the Dutch show De Wereld Draait Door, which translates in English to The World Moves On.

In it, she claimed that Ellen — who was recently also called out by former staffers on social media in a viral Twitter thread — did not speak to her before she walked out onto the stage for their televised chat, while she also appeared to suggest that she found the whole experience to be a little “cold.”

“What was it like at Ellen DeGeneres?” show host and journalist Matthijs van Nieuwkerk asked Nikkie in the interview, which was conducted in her native language, Dutch, and spotted by fellow YouTuber Sebastian Williams.

“Well… let’s just say there is a huge difference between this show and Ellen DeGeneres and I’m saying that in favour of this show,” she replied.

The host then asked the beauty guru for a little more information on why she seemingly didn’t have the best time on the U.S. talk show after she she flew from the Netherlands to Los Angeles specifically to appear on the popular talk show in January.

“It’s nice that you say ‘hi’ before the show… she didn’t,” Nikkie then replied, adding that “Ellen is just such a different world.”

The host then asked Nikkie if she found The Ellen DeGeneres Show to be “more cold and distant” than his, as she replied, “Just a little.”

“It was a huge honour to be on that stage with Ellen, but it wasn’t as nice as I thought,” she then added.

Nikkie appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show at the beginning of the year, mere days after she posted a very candid and lengthy video to her YouTube account titled “I’m Coming Out” in which she announced she’s transgender.

In it, she told fans that she was left with no choice but to open up about her past to her subscribers after she was targeted by blackmailers who threatened to go public with the information without her consent. The video has since been viewed more than 34 million times in just over two months.