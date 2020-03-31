Ellie Gonsalvez Looks Like A Bronzed Goddess In Sexy Orange Dress

Australian bombshell Ellie Gonsalvez thrilled her 1.3 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram post, in which she looked stunning in an orange dress that showcased her toned physique.

The beauty didn’t include a geotag on the post, but the photo may have been taken at her home in Australia, as she stood in what appeared to be a residential setting. A pale peach wall was visible behind her, and a white door was positioned to her left. However, the focal point in the photo remained Ellie’s bold ensemble and bronzed body.

The stunner rocked a one-shoulder dress in a vibrant tangerine hue that looked incredible against her sun-kissed skin. The dress draped across her chest, hugging her curves without clinging to them too tightly. A subtle seam defined her slim waist, and then the skirt of the dress featured an asymmetrical hem. One side of the garment was figure-hugging and clung to every inch of her curvaceous hips, while the other side featured pleats of fabric to add a feminine touch.

The hem of the dress came several inches above her knees, showing off plenty of her toned legs. She made her legs look even more incredible by adding a pair of high heels with a clear top, elongating her sexy stems.

Ellie completed the look by adding a few accessories. She had on a pair of retro sunglasses with white frames that looked stunning on her delicate features, and carried a structured white bag. Her brunette locks were styled in a shaggy bob and her beauty look was neutral, with a nude lipstick shade visible on her lips, although her sunglasses covered up any eye makeup she may have had on.

Ellie paired the sexy snap with a cheeky caption, and her fans absolutely loved the Instagram update. The post received over 2,100 likes within just one hour, and quickly racked up 47 comments from her eager fans.

“I just want to get dressed up and go for cocktails boo. You look absolute fire,” one fan commented.

“Perfect as always,” another fan added.

“Omg this colour on you,” another fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji, loving the vibrant hue against Ellie’s bronzed skin.

“The cutest caption. Of the day!” one follower commented.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Ellie tantalized her fans with another sexy update featuring a playful caption. The stunner shared two snaps taken while she was on vacation in the Bahamas, and she flaunted her fit physique in a one-piece white swimsuit with a plunging neckline. However, she paired a photo of herself holding her hands out to a creature in front of her with the caption “when ppl do not comply with the social distancing guidelines around me,” making a topical joke.