Kelly Clarkson Is Makeup-Free In New Instagram Share From Montana

Kelly Clarkson is makeup-free in a new Instagram upload from the Montana cabin she shares with husband Brandon Blackstock and their children. The family retreated to their snowy retreat, departing Los Angeles after The Kelly Clarkson Show was put on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The talk show host is gorgeous in the pic, standing in front of a breathtaking creek.

She is wearing a blue jacket with its hood on her head. Underneath the hood, she is sporting a baseball cap. The close-up selfie video provides a perfect view of the natural landscape behind her. It appears that there are mountains in the background as well as the stunning water feature. It is unknown how far this particular landscape is from her cabin.

“I’m just coming to you from Montana just to, you know, kind of say this is a weird time. But that’s okay, we are going to get through it. And I’m by this beautiful creek and I thought it kind of sounded like a Calm app so enjoy,” she stated to her followers.

The Calm app the talk show host is speaking of uses guided meditations and soothing sounds to help its users with sleep issues, stress reduction, and anxiety.

“Everyone is feeling boxed up, because we are. Read some books, listen to music, spend time with your family. If you have alone time, I’m jealous cause we have a lot of kids,” Kelly joked.

She then remarked that she will continue to show fans her ranch, including all the calves being born. Kelly promised to keep finding ways to connect with her followers during this very uncertain time in the world.

Fans loved the quick clip and took to the comments section to thank Kelly for her share.

“One of the reasons I love you. You’re awesome and keep it real,” remarked one fan.

“Thank you for sharing such great posts and being so inspiring!” said a second follower.

Fans of the singer are appreciative of Kelly’s honest, daily Instagram posts. She has been documenting life with her family throughout the pandemic, including a hilarious video where she is seen lying fully clothed in a bathtub and drinking Bailey’s Irish Cream in an attempt to have some quiet time.

Recently, Kelly also posted two videos. In one, she sang a song by Mariah Carey, and in the other, paid a tribute to the late, great country superstar Kenny Rogers, who died on March 20. She attempted to differentiate between the two uploads by using the hashtags “brown towel” and “darker brown towel” to describe them, as those were the items hanging up behind the singer for each video.