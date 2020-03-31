Larsa Pippen Slays At Home In A Cropped White Sweater

Reality television star Larsa Pippen thrilled her 1.9 million Instagram followers with a peek at her sexy stay-at-home attire in her latest post.

Larsa took the snap outdoors, on what appeared to be a patio area with several modern lounge chairs visible behind her. She posed in front of a spot that showcased some greenery, including a large tree and shrubs encircling the area, as well as a breathtaking view in the distance. The sky was a startlingly clear blue, but even with the gorgeous backdrop, Larsa’s curves remained the focal point of the picture.

The bombshell rocked a matching loungewear ensemble by the brand PrettyLittleThing, who she made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. The white sweater she wore had long sleeves and a closed neckline that hid Larsa’s cleavage, but a sliver of her stomach was on display due to the cropped length. The top featured a black band at the bottom that had the brand’s name written out in white text.

She paired the sweater with sweatpants that had a loose fit, although they still clung to Larsa’s curvaceous hips. The waistband of the sweatpants had a black band with white lettering, exactly the same as the top did, giving the set a cohesive look.

Larsa also tagged the designer brand Tom Ford in the picture, suggesting that perhaps the sunglasses she rocked in the shot came from the label. Her long locks were pulled away from her face in a sleek style, and she posed with both arms behind her head, showing off her hourglass physique. Though her sunglasses obscured most of her face, fans were still able to see her flawless skin and the nude lip color she wore.

Larsa’s fans loved the sizzling update, and the post received over 8,100 likes within just 11 hours. It also received 82 comments from Larsa’s eager followers.

“Wow you look so amazing,” one fan said.

“Always always always looking absolutely beautiful!” another admirer added.

“Looking good,” one follower commented, followed by clapping hands emoji.

“Boss mama,” was a fourth response, along with a long string of emoji.

Whether she’s in sweatpants or a bikini, Larsa’s curves always catch her fans’ attention. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Larsa thrilled her followers with a snap in which she flaunted her curves in a skimpy bikini. She paired the smoking-hot snap with a caption that said, “my happy place, I can’t wait to get back.” Larsa didn’t clarify exactly what beach she was on or if it was just beaches in general that she loved, but her fans appreciated the opportunity to ogle her curves in sexy swimwear.