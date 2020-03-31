50 Cent Shares Theory On Why Drake’s Son Has Blond Hair & Blue Eyes With Side-By-Side Photo Of Grandmother

50 Cent shared a post featuring Drake‘s son Adonis after the Canadian rapper posted photos of his son on Instagram for the first time. The post featured side-by-side photos of the toddler and his grandmother, who 50 Cent said thinks is the source of the child’s blond hair and blue eyes.

Yesterday, Drake posted a series of photos featuring his son and Sophie Brussaux, who is the boy’s mother. He also included a throwback picture of his parents, Dennis Graham and Sandi Graham, in the photo collection. Many fans commented on young Adonis’ bright eyes and light hair color, and it appears he inherited some of these features from his grandmother.

In a post to his 25.4 million Instagram followers, the Brooklyn, New York rapper took a recent photograph of Sandi –prominently featuring her blond curly locks and glasses over her blue eyes — and used it as a split-screen with a shot of Adonis drinking out of a white cup. The “Many Men” rapper chalked up the young child’s features to his grandmother’s genes and included in his caption how happy the 60-year-old must be to have a lookalike grandson.

Fans of 50 Cent had come to expect a different type of post from the hip-hop artist who is well-known for trolling celebrities on social media. A few commented on how unexpectedly sweet the meme was. His post received over 430,000 likes and 9,400 comments in less than a day.

“Here come the people reaching like you’re being disrespectful when you’re not,” one follower wrote regarding the expectation of backlash from the post.

Others commented on how people should not be surprised that the son of a biracial man inherited strong traits from one of his grandparents.

“Duh! This is common sense…clearly some folks didn’t pass biology,” an Instagram follower responded.

Many fans noticed that Drake’s mother looked very similar to a well-known singer in this picture.

“I thought that was Barbara Streisand,” one user wrote.

There were also some 50 Cent followers who had unkind words about the Toronto rapper’s son.

“This why he didn’t want to post his kid,” was one comment.

As previously covered by The Inquisitr, Brussaux shared adorable pictures of Adonis on her own Instagram page only hours after the More Life artist posted his. Her photo set included a touching shot of the parents posing with their son and ended with a photoshopped image of both her and Drake with dyed-blond hair.