Nicole Scherzinger Dances In Leopard-Print Leggings & A Plunging Sports Bra

'The Masked Singer' judge wowed in a pair of skintight leggings.

Nicole Scherzinger wowed her Instagram followers this week as she showed off her dance skills alongside her boyfriend Thom Evans. In a new video posted to her account on March 30, the beauty gave fans a look at her seriously fit and toned body as she told her 4.4 million followers that she’d “finally” set up her own TikTok account.

The Pussycat Dolls singer and The Masked Singer judge showed her moves as she and the Scottish rugby player danced together to a remix of “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer.

Nicole proved once again that she’s not afraid to flash some skin as she wowed in a black sports bra that showed off plenty of her decolletage. She paired the top with skintight bottoms.

The top perfectly highlighted her very slim, toned middle, which fans could see between the sports bra and bottoms.

Though she kept things a little plainer for the top half, Nicole didn’t hold back with the leggings. She slipped into a pair of bold leopard-print bottoms that hugged her stunning curves, which were also high-waisted to highlight her slim middle.

The beauty had her long, dark hair down. She pushed the front of her locks over to the left side of her face.

For the fun dance clip, Nicole stood in front of her athlete boyfriend, who kept things casual in a black vest top and a pair of matching shorts.

The loved-up couple did a synchronized dance routine together, which saw Nicole shimmy from the left of the screen to the right while her man moved in the opposite direction behind her.

The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” singer then stood on her boyfriend’s left as they showed off their hand movements in time with one another and the upbeat music.

In the first 13 hours since it was posted, the clip has been viewed more than 697,000 times and inspired more than 900 comments.

“Yesssss! omg i can’t wait to see you post more on there!” one fan commented.

Another claimed that the couple was “Lockdown goals” as they referred to millions of people across the globe being forced to stay inside their homes due to the coronavirus crisis.

“Slaying it,” a third person wrote with a fire emoji.

Nicole shared the clip to her Instagram account shortly after she wowed fans with a photo of herself in another leopard-print look. For the image, she wowed in a risque skintight leopard-print bodysuit, which was seriously high-cut at the bottom. She rocked it with a pair of matching gloves that stretched up her arms.