Ariana Grande Is Nearly Unrecognizable In New Instagram Post

Ariana Grande is almost unrecognizable in a new Instagram post. The singer and actress showed off a completely different look on March 30, sporting a head full of lush curls in a selfie she shared with the social media site. The new upload has already achieved 5,652,160 likes and counting.

The superstar entertainer — who sports a long, high ponytail and straight-as-a-pin tresses as her trademark — showed off her natural, voluminous curls in the share. If not for her signature extended eyeliner and natural lips, she could be any other young woman sharing a selfie.

Ariana’s dark tresses were worn full and hanging over her shoulders in the image.

Other than the aforementioned cat’s eye look, which featured black liner and lots of mascara, Ariana kept her makeup palette natural. A pink-beige eyeshadow was used to highlight her peepers. A neutral foundation and pink blush accented her cheeks. A baby pink lipstick finished off her lush lips.

The “Thank U Next” singer normally does not wear her hair in its natural state when she goes out in public. During this hiatus from performing, she is giving her hair a chance to relax and become healthier after years of pulling it back and adding heavy extensions to create volume and her signature style.

In a 2014 Facebook post, Ariana revealed the damage her hair has undergone throughout her years in the spotlight. She explained that while she appeared on the Nickelodeon series Victorious for four years as Cat, she had to bleach her hair and dye it red every other week. After that, she wore wigs on the show and began wearing extensions and a ponytail because her hair was so badly damaged.

Before her television career took off, Ariana’s natural curls were her signature look, starting from the time she starred in the Broadway musical production of 13.

The singer shared the same Instagram photo to Twitter, where her beloved mother, Joan Grande, shared her appreciation for the pic.

“Your natural hair/curls is a world of its own… a magnificent beauty you are inside and out/ made up or natural… I love you…” noted the proud mother of both Ariana and her brother, Frankie.

Dozens of Ariana’s celebrity pals chimed in as well with positive statements regarding the photo, including Dynasty star Liz Gillies, singer Madison Beer, Grande’s cameraman Alfredo Flores, singer Lil Nas X, trainer Harley Pasternak, singer Jesse J, actress Zoey Deutch, fashion designers Jeremy Scott and Zac Posen, and American Idol judge Katy Perry, to name a few.

Other fans revealed how much they loved the new photo as well, sharing their thoughts in the comments section on Instagram.

“Look at those curls!!! Ahhhh!!! I’m in loveeee,” said one follower.

“Da hairrrrr I love it! Omg u look so cute,” stated a second fan of the image.

“Omg my curly princessa Italiana!!” remarked a third Instagram user.