Jamal Murray’s Girlfriend Lied About Her Friend Dying From Coronavirus Just To Get Him More Attention

Harper Hempel, the girlfriend of NBA guard Jamal Murray, admitted to lying about her friend dying from the coronavirus. Apparently she did it all without her friend’s permission in a misguided effort to help him gain online followers to promote his music career.

The season has been on hold due to the coronavirus but Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has continued to make headlines for all the wrong reasons. Earlier this month he claimed his Instagram account was hacked after a lewd video of him and his girlfriend was uploaded for fans to see.

His girlfriend is the center of more controversy as she came clean to starting a hoax that a good friend of hers had died after contracting COVID-19. The friend – who goes by Chancio online – confronted Hempel about spreading the rumors of his demise. As per BlackSportsOnline, he posted screenshots of their exchange to his own Instagram page and apologized to any friends and family members who heard he had died.

In the screenshots of the conversation, Murray’s girlfriend is surprised her friend would be so upset from the free publicity. Hempel later posted parts of the exchange on her own page and told followers she had the best intentions.

“Only posting this so he won’t hate me anymore. Jamal is already mad at me I’m so sorry. I was just trying to help,” she wrote in an Instagram story along with screenshots.

The messages started with Chancio asking why people had heard he died.

“Harper bro wtf did you do this is not looking good for me why are people literally saying I’m dead.”

At first, Hempel acted coy pretending she had no clue what her friend was referring to. Then he elaborated on the rumors he heard and that he received several messages from concerned friends.

“People are saying I’m dead and that you posted Rest In Peace to me,” Chancio wrote.

The woman told her friend this was all a plan to get online exposure and help more people hear his music on SoundCloud.

“It’s okay you said you wanted to get 5000 followers so this how I’m going to help you.”

Chancio was exasperated with his friend and accused her of not caring about him. The aspiring rapper said the media had started to notice and he was worried about the unwanted exposure. She told him to lay low for a couple weeks.

“Just don’t speak to any media outlets on this situation…this will blow over,” Hempel advised her friend.