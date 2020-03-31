Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In Sexy Black Lingerie In Bed

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore tantalized her Instagram followers with her latest Instagram update, a sizzling snap in which she sprawled out on her bed. The photo was taken in Tarsha’s home, and she included the geotag Gold Coast, Queensland on the post.

Tarsha’s bed was covered with white linens, and more of her home was visible in the background, including a standing tub. Tarsha showcased her toned physique in skimpy black lingerie that left little to the imagination. Not all the details of her sexy ensemble were visible from her pose, but the top portion of her lingerie had a scandalously low-cut neckline that flaunted plenty of cleavage. The ensemble featured triangular cups that seemed barely able to contain her ample assets, and thin straps that stretched over her shoulders.

The Australian beauty’s legs were on full display in the garment, which stretched high over her hips to show a little extra skin. She had her legs bent rather than stretched out in front of her, so every inch of her curvaceous thighs were visible.

Tarsha’s long locks cascaded down the side of the bed in soft curls, and were brushed away from her face so that her gorgeous features were on full display. Her makeup was simple yet glamorous, with bold brows, neutral shadow on her lids, long lashes, and a soft pink hue on her lips. Tarsha also had on highlighter and contour, which helped to accentuate her features.

Though Tarsha’s ensemble was super sexy, she struck a playful pose rather than trying to be purposefully seductive. The stunner closed her eyes, pursing her lips in a kiss, and made peace signs with both of her hands.

The buxom bombshell’s followers absolutely loved the smoking hot snap, and the post racked up over 9,000 likes within just 39 minutes. It also received 96 comments within the same time span, as her eager fans raced to the comments section.

“You’re so beautiful,” one fan commented.

“How are you this pretty,” another follower said.

“Quarantine clearly agrees with u?” another fan commented, loving Tarsha’s sexy snap, and followed the comment with a flame emoji.

“How are you having so much fun?” one follower asked.

Whether she’s hanging out at home or hitting the town, Tarsha loves to flaunt her curves in skimpy attire. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she rocked a smoking hot ensemble while heading out to make a grocery run. She showed off her curvaceous figure in black pants and a crop top that showed off a scandalous amount of cleavage.