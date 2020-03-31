Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Spotted Visiting Katherine’s Parents In Matching Outfits

Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger were spotted walking around their Los Angeles neighborhood yesterday to visit Katherine’s parents, Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger. People reports that the married couple also brought Katherine’s rescue dog, Maverick, with them to get some fresh air.

In photos shared at the source, the couple was seen wearing matching outfits. Katherine wore a gray graphic t-shirt with black leggings and white sneakers. She wrapped a black sweatshirt around her waist and accessorized with a black baseball cap and sunglasses. Her husband sported a similar outfit. Chris also wore a black baseball cap along with a black sweatshirt and matching Adidas athletic pants. He completed his look with black sneakers.

According to People, the couple went to Maria’s house, and then Arnold arrived shortly after. The foursome made sure to follow the social distancing guidelines while they hung out together outdoors. Their dogs played with each other while the family bonded and chatted. Despite the fact Maria and Arnold split after 25 years of marriage, they remain friends.

Afterward, Chris, Maria, and Katherine went on a walk through the neighborhood and were joined by Katherine’s siblings, Patrick and Christina Schwarzenegger.

Katherine recently spoke with the outlet about her marriage to Chris, saying that she still felt very much like a “newlywed.” Katherine is also preparing to release her fourth book. Chris has been supporting his wife frequently on social media.

The couple’s decision to go for a walk outdoors generated a little bit of controversy from their fans and people on social media. Most felt that as long as they practiced the CDC’s guidelines about staying six feet apart and didn’t go further than their neighborhood, they were fine.

However, others felt that it was irresponsible for the couple to go outdoors and beyond their yard at all, especially amid California’s stay-at-home order.

“@Schwarzenegger @mariashriver why are you both allowing visits? Social distancing means NO visits from anyone, even family. You’re setting a bad example for everyone. And Arnold is always pushing for #StayHome on FB- what’s with the hypocrisy?” questioned one Twitter user.

“Social distancing. What do they not understand or does it not apply to the elite?” said another person.

“If they mess around and take Arnold from us………….smh,” tweeted a third user.

