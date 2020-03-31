Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Incredible Figure As She Frolics In Sexy Swimsuit

Elizabeth Hurley might be well-known for her acting, but she is also an entrepreneur. The stunner runs Elizabeth Hurley Beach, a company that sells swimwear. She regularly wows her followers with snaps that show her in sexy bikinis from her line. On Monday, the business shared an update on its Instagram page that saw the actress showing off her incredible figure as she frolicked in a sexy swimsuit.

Elizabeth’s bathing suit was white, and it featured a one-shoulder design. The sexy number showcased her ample chest and flat tummy. It also had high-cut legs that accentuated her long, lean pins. She also sported a large pair of sunglasses.

The update was a video clip that captured Elizabeth on a dirt road with thick bushes and trees on both sides. The clip only lasted a few seconds, but it gave the Bedazzled star a chance to flaunt her seemingly ageless figure as she moved through the sun and shade.

The beauty was skipping down the road in bare feet as the clip began. She wore a huge smile as she waved her hands above her head and frolicked down the road toward whomever was filing. She lowered her hands as she approached them and continued to smile as she skipped in front of the camera and moved out of view.

The Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery actress wore her hair down in loose waves. She appeared to be wearing a light application of makeup that included blush on her cheeks and a gloss on her lips.

In the caption, the company reminded followers of a sale the company was having. There was no mention of where or when the video was recorded.

Unsurprisingly, most of the comments were made by admirers of Elizabeth who raved over how stunning she looked for her 54 years.

“WOW looking at you takes my mind off the News,” one fan said.

“Thank you for being you and for your great smile. Stay stay healthy,” a second follower wrote.

“The most gorgeous woman wearing a very flattering swimsuit,” commented a third Instagram user.

“OMG… Us mortals do not deserve You on this earth. You are angelic,” joked a fourth admirer.

Elizabeth has a figure worthy of envy, and she doesn’t mind flaunting it from time to time. Along with bathing suits, she likes to show off her curves in sexy dresses. Earlier in March, she looked glamorous and sexy in a metallic gown.