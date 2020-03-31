Dua Lipa Wears Knitted Bandeau Top & Beanie For Latest Instagram Upload

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by her loyal followers.

The “Don’t Start Now” chart-topper stunned in a green-and-orange knitted bandeau top that displayed her decolletage and toned stomach. The item of clothing showed off her arms as well as the numerous tattoos she has inked down the one arm that was facing the camera. Lipa paired the ensemble with what appeared to be a skirt of the same design. However, because she was captured from the waist up, it wasn’t completely clear. The British singer put on a beanie hat that matched her outfit and sported her shoulder-length blond and brunette hair down. Lipa accessorized herself with numerous rings and applied a bold red lip for the occasion.

The photo was taken from a professional photoshoot. The “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” songstress posed in front of a backdrop that consisted of a cloudy gray sky. She placed both her hands in front of her and looked over to her right. Lipa arched the upper part of her body back and looked as if she had a little bit of wind blowing her hair.

She geotagged her upload as London, United Kingdom, letting fans know where she was when she posted the pic.

For her caption, Lipa let her followers know that she was going to be doing a performance and Q&A with Amazon Music.

In the span of 21 hours, her post racked up more than 1.5 million likes and over 5,200 comments, proving to be popular with her impressive 41.4 million followers.

“This wins the internet for today :),” one user wrote.

“OMG THIS PICTURE IS FABULOUS,” another devotee shared passionately in capital letters.

“OMG YOU’RE SO GORGEOUS,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous crying faces emoji.

“Can you stop serving for once, you’re killing me here,” a fourth admirer commented.

Wowing her huge social media following is nothing new for Lipa. The “New Rules” hitmaker graced the cover of the Sunday Times Culture magazine and was captured in front of another backdrop of the sky in a green bandeau top. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she paired the look with high-waisted black leather pants and heels. Lipa wore half her blond and brunette hair up and left the rest down. She opted for long, pointy acrylic nails with white tips and applied a bold red lip for the issue. Unspursingly, the singing sensation’s upload gathered in more than 1.5 million likes in under 24 hours of posting.