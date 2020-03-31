Aaron Carter’s Girlfriend Arrested For Domestic Violence After She Allegedly Told Him She Is Pregnant

Aaron Carter‘s girlfriend, Melonie Martin, was arrested for domestic violence after the two got into an argument that turned violent. TMZ reports she is currently being held in custody with a $50,000 bail.

In a video shared by the outlet, Aaron says that Melone told him she was pregnant before the fight, during breakfast. However, he believes she is lying.

When asked if he would let her back into the house or get back together with her after, Aaron said “absolutely not,” and claimed his legal team would not let him resume their relationship. He also added that he and his legal team were currently going after “cybercrimes,” although it seems like that is about something else and not related to Melonie.

A reporter asked the singer what he would tell Melonie if she watched the video. Aaron said he was sure she would wind up watching the video eventually since he believed the story would be huge when it came out on TMZ.

“I wish that you would seek some help and maybe learn how to treat men who were willing to give you the world.”

The police were called to Aaron’s home at 11 p.m. on Sunday. A source from the L.A. County’s Sheriff Department told TMZ that the fight between the couple began as a verbal altercation before Melonie became physical and started scratching and attacking Aaron.

Photographs at the source show the “Fool’s Gold” singer’s arms marked up with inflamed lacerations. His visible marks allegedly helped the deputies determine that “Melanie was the aggressor and arrested her for felony domestic violence.”

Fox News reports that before this incident, the couple appeared to be going strong and even potentially considering getting engaged. The outlet says the two were spotted shopping for $80,000 diamond rings. Aaron also recently debuted a new facial tattoo of Melanie’s name in a cursive script above his eyebrow.

Late last night, Aaron shared a new video on his Instagram to tell his fans that he had changed his OnlyFans page URL to his name only, removing Melonie from the site altogether. He also shared a new photo of himself with a caption saying he was newly single.

Aaron’s fans seemed to be very supportive of the breakup. More than 10,700 people liked his photo, and over 1,000 of his fans commented. The majority seemed to be happy he and Melonie had finally broken up.

