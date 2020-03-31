Aaron Carter’s Girlfriend Arrested For Domestic Violence After She Allegedly Told Him She Is Pregnant

Aaron Carter’s girlfriend, Melanie Martin, was arrested for domestic violence after the two got into a violent argument. TMZ reports she is currently being held in custody with a $50,000 bail.

In a video shared by the outlet, Aaron says that Melanie told him she was pregnant during breakfast before the fight allegedly happened. However, he thinks she is lying.

When asked if he would let her back into the house or get back together with her, Aaron said “absolutely not” and claimed his legal team would not let him resume the relationship. He also added that he and his legal team were currently looking into some “cybercrimes,” although it seems like that is about something not related to Melanie.

A reporter asked the singer what he would tell Melanie if she watched the video. He was sure she would wind up watching the video since he believed the story would be huge when it came out on TMZ.

“I wish that you would seek some help and maybe learn how to treat men who were willing to give you the world.”

The police were reportedly called to Aaron’s home at 11 p.m. on Sunday. A source from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told TMZ that the alleged fight between the couple began as a verbal altercation before Melanie purportedly became physical by scratching and attacking Aaron.

Photographs reportedly show the “Fool’s Gold” singer’s arms marked up with inflamed lacerations. His visible marks allegedly helped the deputies determine that “Melanie was the aggressor and arrested her for felony domestic violence.”

Fox News reports that before this incident, the couple appeared to be going strong and potentially considering an engagement. The outlet says the two were spotted shopping for an $80,000 diamond ring. Aaron also recently debuted a new face tattoo of Melanie’s name in a cursive script above his eyebrow.

Late last night, Aaron shared a new video on Instagram to tell fans that he had changed his OnlyFans page URL to his name only, removing Melanie from the site altogether. He also shared a new photo of himself with a caption saying he was newly single.

Aaron’s fans seemed to be very supportive of the breakup. More than 10,700 people liked his photo, and over 1,000 of his fans commented. The majority seemed to be happy he and Melanie had finally broken up.

Last fall, The Inquisitr reported that Aaron was trying to distance himself from his family after some drama unfolded between him and his brother Nick Carter.