Alessandra Ambrosio Sizzles In A Tiny Nude Bikini

The ex-Victoria's Secret Angel was a bronzed goddess in her skimpy nude two-piece.

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio proved why she’s been one of the most sought-after models in the industry for years as she put her insane supermodel body on full show in a skimpy nude bikini. The mom of two stunned fans on Instagram this week as she showed off a new bikini style from her own swimwear line, called Gal Floripa.

The hot new shot was shared to the brand’s official Instagram account on March 30, shortly after another photo surfaced of the Brazilian beauty as she got soaking wet in a glamorous white bikini. The new upload showed Alessandra as a bronzed goddess when she peaked through a beaded curtain in a revealing two-piece.

In the snap, Alessandra gave the camera a pretty sultry look as she flashed a whole lot of skin.

Her stylish bikini was made up of a nude balconette-style top with a cut-out in the center of her chest which showed off even more skin. Along the top of the cut-out was a string tie, which she tied into a bow with two beads on the end.

As for the bottoms, they left equally little to the imagination while she stood with her legs together. Both of her arms held on to the dangling rows of beads.

The skimpy bikini bottoms had only a tiny piece of ruched material that was held up by two tiny strings which tied over both of her hips with the same beads along the end. The strings also stretched upwards over her shoulders and were connected to the material via two thin silver rings.

The two swimwear pieces perfectly matched each other and showed off her seriously toned torso while the nude look also blended in perfectly with her skin tone as she showed off her glistening all-over tan in the sun.

Alessandra stood with her long, brunette hair down and slightly blowing in the breeze.

She showed off a very bronzed and glamorous look with her makeup as her locks slightly obscured part of her face and blew in front of her right eye.

In the caption, Gal Floripa didn’t confirm where the photo was taken but did reveal that Alessandra was modeling a new bikini look from the line. The brand confirmed that the new Astral and Infinity looks were now available to purchase.

And fans were most definitely impressed with the photo, which has received thousands of likes and came one day after she shared a collection of bikini selfies to her own Instagram account.

“Wowwwwwww,” one fan commented with two sparkle emoji.

“Wow… so beautiful,” a second wrote.

“Omgosh! Obsessed!” a third person said with a red heart emoji.

Others flooded the comments section of the gorgeous bikini snap with several eye heart emoji.