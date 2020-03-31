Shawn Johnson Twins With Infant Daughter In Nirvana T-Shirts: ‘Trying To Hang With The Cool Kids’

Former Dancing with the Stars champion Shawn Johnson is twinning with her infant daughter Drew Hazel in a new Instagram snap. Mother and daughter are seated together and wearing T-shirts honoring the grunge band Nirvana. Shawn’s homage to the music legends was via a regular adult short-sleeved version while Hazel is rocking a cute onesie.

The 2008 Olympic gold medalist looked adorable pictured with her first child in the baby’s sweet abode. The serene space is dominated by a series of cool and comforting hues, which are both sweet and somewhat sophisticated in a child’s room.

Hazel enjoys her days with her mother and father, Shawn’s husband Andrew East, in a room that features complementary colors of gray, tan, pink, and natural woods to create a serene space for both playtime and sleep. A basket of stuffed animals is displayed in one corner while over the infant’s crib is her name in white lights.

For the update, Shawn left a cute caption referencing their twinning tees. Shawn’s black shirt featured a yellow askew smiley face, a trademark logo of Nirvana. She paired it with dark leggings.

Drew Hazel’s gray onesie has six of the same smiley faces featured in pastel colors with the band’s name across her chest at the center of them all.

The former athlete has her hair pulled back into a cute ponytail in the pic. Her makeup is lightly applied. Shawn’s most important accessory is her bright and inviting smile.

As for the infant, Drew Hazel accessorized her look with a pink bow headband and some seriously cute Converse high-top pink sneakers.

Drew Hazel is hanging on to her mom’s finger for the pic, a sweet gesture of comfort as their photo was taken. Her other hand is balanced on Shawn’s opposite knee.

Shawn has regularly shared images of Drew Hazel with her followers, letting fans in on the day-to-day activities of both herself and husband Andrew, who have been bonding with their beautiful baby since her birth on October 29, 2019.

Fans loved the image and shared their feelings in the comments section of the sweet post.

“Caption shoulda been ‘Band tees & Chunky Thighs'” said one fan, enamored by the infant’s adorable legs shown off in the pic.

“She is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen!!!!!” remarked a second follower of the former professional athlete.

“Love her smile and those pink shoes,” stated a third Instagram user of Drew Hazel’s sweet footwear fashion.

“Drew is such a cool kid,” said a fourth fan.