Selena Gomez Shares Cute Photos Of Her Cooking At Home, Recommends Some Things To Do During Quarantine

Due to the coronavirus pandemic responsible for killing thousands of people around the world, high-profile celebrities are urging their fans to stay at home. Selena Gomez took to Instagram to share photos of herself at her house and listed a bunch of things she recommends her followers can do during their self-quarantine.

The “Lose You to Love Me” chart-topper wowed her loyal fans in a comfy gray ensemble. She paired a loose-fitting sweater with sweatpants while in her kitchen. Gomez was caught flashing a huge smile in a pair of candid photos. She stood next to her cooker, which was filled with food the Wizards of Waverly Place actress had prepared. The “Look at Her Now” songstress sported her curly brunette hair up and appeared to be makeup-free for the occasion. She applied a coat of red nail polish and looked happy while at home.

For her caption, Gomez admitted that she tried to take a serious photo of her cooking but then felt embarrassed, so she went with fun candids where she felt cheesy instead.

The “Love You Like a Love Song” hitmaker listed a bunch of things for her followers to do if they are in need of a distraction.

For music, she recommended fans listen to JP Saxe & Julia Michaels – “If the World Was Ending,” Lauren Daigle – “You Say,” The Weeknd – “Snowchild,” Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship – “The Blessing,” and Roddy Ricch – “The Box.”

For movies, she listed a whole range of films including Jennifer’s Body, Clueless, After the Wedding, and American Hustle, to name a few.

For reading material, she recommended Michelle Obama’s Becoming memoir, and also suggested podcasts — On Purpose with Jay Shetty; Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!; Oprah & Eckhart Tolle:A New Earth; and Get Sleepy.

In the span of seven hours, her post racked up more than 4.5 million likes and over 20,100 comments, proving to be popular with her impressive 171.9 million followers.

“Thanks so much for this love!! You are the BEST! You always cheer me up so much. Stay healthy, safe, and happy! Xoxo,” one user wrote.

“You’re so cute,” another devotee shared.

“How come even with the blurry photo you’re still perfect? YOU ARE SO RARE,” remarked a third fan, referencing her latest album, Rare.

“You are so beautiful,” a fourth admirer commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gomez shared a couple of throwback photos of herself with her friends Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter, and revealed that she misses hanging out with them.