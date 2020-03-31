‘Bachelor’ Alum Michelle Money Shares Rare Video Of Daughter Brielle 2 Hours Before Tragic Accident

The Bachelor Nation veteran was laughing and dancing with her teen daughter hours before her devastating skateboarding accident.

Michelle Money posted a rare video with her daughter that was taken just two hours before the teen’s serious skateboarding accident landed her in the ICU in a Utah hospital. The Bachelor alum posted a clip to Instagram that showed her having fun with her 15-year-old on Sunday afternoon before the day took a tragic turn.

In the video, Michelle and Brielle are sitting in a car as they move to the song “Goodie Bag” by Still Woozy. The mom-daughter duo is seen laughing together as they ham it up while jamming to the 2018 song by the electronic/acoustic fusion artist.

In the caption to the post, Michelle wrote that two hours before her daughter’s accident they decided to get glammed up with makeup and take a drive to a nearby gas station to get something to drink. Michelle revealed that she also let her teen daughter practice parking in the lot of the gas station because she will soon be getting her driver’s permit. The Bachelor in Paradise alum added that while Brielle thought she was awesome at parking, that wasn’t the case. Michelle also wrote that she and her daughter have so much fun together and that Brielle is her “favorite human” and she can’t wait to hear her laugh again.

Michelle also gave a brief update on Brielle’s condition following surgery. The reality star said her daughter’s surgery went well and that her “numbers” are in a good place. The Bachelor Nation veteran added that her daughter will be kept under sedation for a few more days to let her brain swell up and then doctors will be able to determine where things stand regarding her recovery. Michelle also thanked her friends and followers for all of their prayers.

In comments to the post, many of Michelle’s friends from The Bachelor franchise offered her support and prayers as she waits out the tragic situation.

“Still praying,” wrote Michelle’s Bachelor Pad partner, Graham Bunn.

“Won’t stop praying!” wrote franchise fan favorite Tenley Molzahn.

“So happy to hear surgery went well. Praying for you all,” added former Bachelorette star, Deanna Pappas Stagliano.

“Love you both so much,” wrote Bachelor producer Elan Gale.

Michelle previously asked fans for prayers after revealing that her daughter sustained a severe brain injury and a fractured skull after suffering an accident while skateboarding without a helmet. The teenager was found by some neighbors just after the accident and was rushed to Intermountain Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.