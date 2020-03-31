‘Morbius,’ ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife,’ And More Sony Movies Pushed Back To 2021 Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Almost every major Sony Pictures film release intended for 2020 has been postponed to 2021 or removed from the upcoming schedule indefinitely.

Variety reports that the decision from Sony has been made in light of the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused the majority of North American movie theaters to close. Film studios do not anticipate theaters reopening until mid-summer at the earliest.

Among the Sony films being moved are Jared Leto’s Morbius; Ghostbusters: Afterlife; the live-action Uncharted adaptation; and Peter Rabbit 2.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway will now be released on January 15 of next year. Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been moved to March 5.

Morbius will debut shortly after Ghostbusters, on March 19. Uncharted, which has already seen its fair share of production issues, is currently set to release in theaters on October 8, 2021. Sony Pictures also has an untitled Sony/Marvel film scheduled for next October as well.

However, at least one Sony film was moved up. Kevin Hart‘s upcoming Fatherhood will now debut this fall on October 23, which is several months before its original January 15, 2021 date.

Sony has also indefinitely postponed Tom Hanks’ new film, Greyhound.

Warner Bros. has similarly changed its 2020 film release schedule, postponing major blockbuster movies like Wonder Woman 1984; Mulan; In the Heights; and Scoob.

There is a good chance that some smaller offerings could wind up getting released early on-demand, as has been the case with movies like The Way Back; The Invisible Man; and Trolls 2.

On social media, many fans are dismayed about the move of these films, particularly the highly anticipated Ghostbusters sequel and Morbius adaptation.

Some people feel like the moves are unfortunate since it was one of the few things they had to look forward to in the coming months, while others remain hopeful that Sony might release these films early on digital platforms. A common prediction is that films will be relegated to streaming because the 2021 film calendar will be too full.

“What is going to happen is streaming is going to take over. I would be willing to pay full price to watch a number of these movies at home. Make price reasonable and I would watch more first run pictures,” tweeted one person.

“Put it on Stream and stop playing! The movie is going to be a box office bomb next year!!!” another user wrote on Twitter.

A few users were curious about the status of Venom 2, which is still slated for October 2020. It’s not clear if the studio will ultimately decide to move the Tom Hardy film or not, as there are no updates about it yet.