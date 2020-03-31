Georgia Fowler Shows Skin In A Tiny Blue Bikini And Shows Off Her Credit Cards

The Victoria's Secret model seemed to show a little more than she intended.

Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler put her flawless body on show in a blue bikini in a new photo posted to her Instagram account this week – which also showed off her credit cards. The stunning New Zealand-born lingerie model appeared to show off a little more than she wanted as she posed in the two-piece while she snapped the selfie on her phone which left her credit cards on show for the world to see.

The beauty struck a pose in her colorful swimwear look as she took the gorgeous photo with her phone that her card on display inside the case.

Fortunately, Georgia — who recently wowed in a strapless bikini in a series of throwback yacht photos — strategically placed her hand over the card to stop any sensitive information being on display, while her skimpy bikini look did the same for her body.

She didn’t leave a whole lot to the imagination with her choice in two-piece in the March 30 upload. The plunging look showed off plenty of her décolletage and her hard work in the gym as she proved why she’s one of the most in-demand models in the industry right now.

Georgia stunned in the sky blue number. The top was made up of two smaller triangles of material over her chest with thin straps over her shoulders and a small silver ring design on ether side of her upper chest.

As for the bottoms, they featured the same ring embellishment with the same thin straps that stretched over both of her hips to flaunt her long and toned legs and highlight her very slim middle.

Georgia struck a pretty casual pose as she snapped the selfie in the mirror with her left hand.

She kept her right arm down by her side as her hand grazed her right thigh while she slightly bent her right leg.

The former Project Runway New Zealand host shot the camera a very sultry look as she looked at herself in the mirror with her short hair tousled.

She accessorized the two-piece with a chunky blue stone necklace around her neck with a white stone in the center and also rocked several silver rings on her left hand.

In the caption, the beauty used a number of different blue shape emoji, including a square and a circle. She also joked that she needed to remember to take her credit cards out of her phone case.

Plenty of fans shared their approval in the comments section.

“WOW,” one person commented with a red heart emoji.

Another called the 27-year-old model “Gorgeous” with a blue heart emoji.

“Stunning Georgia,” a third Instagram user commented with the same blue heart.