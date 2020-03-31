Georgia Fowler Shows Off Some Serious Skin In A Tiny Blue Bikini

The Victoria's Secret model seemed to show a little more than she intended.

Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler put her flawless body on show in a blue bikini in a new photo posted to her Instagram account — which also showed off what looked like a credit card. The stunning New Zealand-born lingerie model may have shown off a little more than she wanted while posing in the two-piece as her credit card was also on show for the world to see.

The beauty struck a pose in her colorful swimwear look as she took the gorgeous photo with her phone that her card on display inside the case.

Fortunately, Georgia — who recently wowed in a strapless bikini in a series of throwback yacht photos — strategically placed her hand over the card to stop any sensitive information being on display, while her skimpy bikini look did the same for her body.

She didn’t leave a whole lot to the imagination with the two-piece in the March 30 upload. The plunging look showed off plenty of her decolletage and hard work in the gym as she proved why she’s one of the most in-demand models in the industry right now.

Georgia stunned in the sky blue number. The top had two small triangles of material over her chest, thin straps over her shoulders, and a small silver ring design on the sides of her upper chest.

As for the bottoms, they featured the same ring embellishment and thin straps, which stretched over both hips to flaunt her long, toned legs and highlight her very slim middle.

Georgia struck a pretty casual pose as she snapped the selfie in the mirror with her left hand.

She kept her right arm down by her side as her hand grazed her right thigh while she slightly bent her right leg.

For the image, the former Project Runway New Zealand host shot the camera a very sultry look with her short hair tousled.

She accessorized the two-piece with a necklace containing chunky blue and white stones. She also rocked several silver rings on her left hand.

In the caption, the beauty used a number of different blue emoji, including a square and a circle. She also joked that she needed to remember to take her credit cards out of her phone case.

Plenty of fans shared their approval in the comments section.

“WOW,” one person commented with a red heart emoji.

Another called the 27-year-old model “Gorgeous” with a blue heart emoji.

“Stunning Georgia,” a third Instagram user commented with the same blue heart.