Rapper Eve Works From Home In Tie-Dye T-Shirt & Gray Sweatpants

The rapper Eve, who is a panelist on The Talk, is currently working on the show from home due to the coronavirus pandemic that has killed thousands of people around the world. The “Who’s That Girl” hitmaker took to Instagram to show off her home set-up and what she is wearing.

Eve stunned in a long-sleeved multicolored tie-dye T-shirt. The garment covered her neck and consisted of caramel/brown colors. She paired the ensemble with loose-fitted gray joggers and looked comfy for the occasion. The “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” chart-topper is known for changing up her hair from time to time and sported long straight dark brunette locks. She rocked pointy acrylic nails and accessorized herself with rings and small stud earrings. She applied a glossy lip and was glowing in the light.

In the first shot, Eve was captured sitting down behind a ring light that was set up for The Talk. She was photographed through the hole where she looked directly at the camera lens. The “Gangsta Lovin'” songstress placed one hand underneath her chin and held her phone in the other.

In the next slide, the pic showcased the set up more clearly. Eve was working on the show in her front room. She was sitting down on the sofa while filming.

For her caption, she expressed that she was grateful that she was able to work from home. She tagged the other panelists, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Marie Osmond, and Carrie Ann Inaba, in the post and told fans that her husband, Maximillion Cooper, took the photos. She hashtagged the upload with “AlongTogether” and “StayHome.”

In the span of nine hours, her post racked up more than 43,500 likes and over 520 comments, proving to be popular with her 2 million followers.

“You’re aging backwards. I love you, Philly’s finest,” one user wrote.

“That’s what I’m talkin’ bout damn you look good,” another devotee shared.

“EVE YOU FINE AS WINE,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“You look so young!! I thought this was a childhood memory,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her social media following is nothing new for Eve. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “She Bad Bad” entertainer was recently on tour in the U.K. and wowed fans in a sharp blue bob consisting of different shades. She wore a blue-and-white crop top that displayed her decolletage, midriff, and signature paw tattoos on her chest. To finish the look off, she put on matching high-waisted pants and white heels.