B. Simone And DaBaby Get Close During Coronavirus Pandemic

Rapper B. Simone pursued rapper DaBaby, and it looks like she manifested the new relationship just in time for the social distancing many people around the world are practicing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. She shared some pretty up close and personal pictures on Instagram on Monday night that got fans talking.

In a series of two photographs, B. Simone stook next to a vehicle hugging DaBaby, and he had his hands cupping her curvaceous backside in both images. The “In My Bag” rapper wore a fitting black athletic jacket from Victoria’s Secret Pink, and she paired it with matching tight workout leggings. Her extremely long hair hung down past her behind, and DaBaby also had his hands on her hair. In each image, the “Oprah’s Bank Account” rapper’s face was hidden, but his distinctive tattoos were visible on his hands. In the second picture, B. Simone’s profile shows that she’s sporting a giant, gorgeous smile. Her long black eyelashes and light manicure also show up in the snap.

The simple emoji caption appeared to say that B. Simone and DaBaby are in a relationship. Instagram users instantly noticed the post, and nearly 470,000 people showed it some love by hitting the “like” button, and more than 28,000 took the time to leave a comment for the couple in the reply section.

“Welp, this is what manifesting get you!! Let me get my copy of the book,” wrote one fan, who referenced the rapper’s book, Baby Girl Manifest The Life You Want, which is available for pre-order on her website. The book, which costs $25, will begin shipping in a couple of weeks on April 10.

“Girl, this better be real and not a promotion for your manifestation book,” another follower insisted.

“Lmaoooo, I’m trying to zoom in his tats to get a clue who’s your boyfriend. Lol, either way, you look so happy‼️” another follower exclaimed along with three red heart emoji. Others quickly chimed in and let the Instagram user know that the male was DaBaby.

“Baby girl finally got a baby boy! And it’s DaBaby! Look!” a fourth excited fan wrote, including hand clap, heart, and smiley face emoji.

