‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Negan Briefly Becomes The New Leader Of The Whisperers

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 14 (titled “Look at the Flowers”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alpha (Samantha Morton) died in Episode 12 of The Walking Dead. Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) beheaded her after she wanted to kill her daughter, Lydia (Cassady McClincy). However, it was all a part of a much bigger plan set in motion by Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), who wanted the Whisperer’s leader killed.

Carol promised Negan that should Negan get the job done in a timely manner, his past deeds as the leader of the Saviors would be exonerated. However, in Episode 14 Carol told him that he took too long to complete the task and she was not returning to Alexandria. This left Negan in a difficult situation as the community knew that Negan had joined the Whisperers. So, as Forbes points out, he decided to head to the hut where he had tied up Lydia. While Lydia was no longer there, he was found by Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) instead.

While many Walking Dead fans suspected that Negan had been released with the sole intent of bringing down the Whisperers from within, it was revealed in Episode 14 that Carol had told no one about this deal — not even her close friend, Daryl. As a result of this, when Daryl confronted Negan, it was not on friendly terms.

Instead, he tied Negan up and led him to the boundary between the warring factions. It was here that they were set on by members of the Whisperers. Then, in a comical moment, when it seemed like things are going to get deadly, the Whisperers actually bowed down to Negan and proclaim him as the new Alpha of their group.

“Alpha is dead because of you!” one character says. “Kneel before your Alpha!”

Initially, Negan seems to relish the moment, making the Whisperers take custody of Daryl and forcing him to also kneel before the new Alpha. It looks pretty grim as Negan takes the gun from the Whisperer and levels it at Daryl but it turns out that Negan was just being theatrical and killed the Whisperers rather than Daryl.

While the whole scene was a surprising twist, as Forbes notes, it shouldn’t really be because this is actually the way of this group, with the only option of having a new Alpha is to kill the previous one.