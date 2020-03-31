Britney Spears Shows Off Curly Hair In Sultry Photo: ‘I Was Kind Of Excited’

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Monday to share a sultry new photo with her fans.

In the photo, the pop princess is standing in front of a light background wearing an off the shoulder white top that shows off her ample cleavage. A black strap, which appears to be from a bikini, is visible. Around her neck is what appears to be a choker. Her makeup application is flawless and she sports dark eyeliner and lipstick. She wears her signature long blond hair down and in loose curls, something that the singer revealed she woke up with.

In the caption, Britney explained that on Monday morning, she woke up and her hair was already curly.

“I was kind of excited,” she exclaimed, adding an emoji that is smiling and sticking out its tongue.

After revealing that she woke up having an amazing hair day, she let her fans know that she hopes they are having a “wonderful time” with their families. She concluded her caption by reminding her fans to “stay safe.”

Britney included several emojis with her post included stars and pink flowers.

Within the first hour of being posted, Britney’s photo had over 80,000 likes from her more than 23 million Instagram followers. The captivating photo also had over 2,000 comments from fans letting Britney know she looks fabulous. Many commenters simply posted an array of emojis from smiley faces to red hearts. Whether they wrote words or posted emojis, it is clear that fans were loving the sultry post from Britney.

Since the novel coronavirus pandemic started sweeping across the world recently, Britney has been taking time to post photos for her followers and to let them know she is thinking of them. Initially, she had planned on trying to post a daily yoga pose for her followers. Even though each day isn’t a new yoga pose, she makes sure to post something.

The new photo showing off Britney’s curls is the first photo of herself she has posted since last week.

Prior to the latest photo, she posted a text photo on Instagram which thanked the many people who are helping the world through this difficult time including grocery store workers, truck drivers, and medical workers.

She has also been sharing plenty of throwback photos including one of the iconic red outfit she wore for the Oops… I Did It Again music video. The music video was released 20 years ago.