‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Talks Adoption Plans

Maci Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, have been open about wanting to adopt children in the future and now the mom-of-three is revealing to Hollywood Life if the couple plans on moving forward.

“I wouldn’t say there’s a plan. I mean, we are definitely still open to adoption in the future, but no, I mean, we don’t have a plan,” Maci revealed to the outlet.

However, just because the Teen Mom OG couple doesn’t necessarily have a plan, that doesn’t mean they aren’t on the same page.

“We both are definitely still very interested in wanting to go the adoption route,” she said.

Together, the pair have two children together, 4-year-old daughter Jayde and 3-year-old son Maverick. Maci is also mom to 11-year-old son Bentley.

Fans may recall that on the last season the hit MTV reality show, Maci asked Taylor if he would be willing to have a vasectomy. However, Taylor admitted he wasn’t ready to do that. The two are still not able to agree on whether or not they want to have more biological children.

“We’re still on opposite sides of the fence as far as biological children are concerned. So, for now, we agree to disagree on biological children, but we’re definitely in the same boat when it comes to adoption.”

For Maci, her suggestion for her husband to have a vasectomy was due to her birth control expiring. The reality show star suffers from polycystic ovary syndrome, otherwise known as PCOS. She has been an advocate for the condition and is very outspoken. Rather than continue on hormonal birth control, she had hoped her husband would undergo the surgery.

It sounds like for now, the couple doesn’t have any concrete plans in regards to growing their family. It sounds like the two could still decide to have more biological children together. However, if they don’t decide to do that, they are both on the same page in regards to adoption so that is something they may decide to do. In the past, the adoption talks have been a part of the couples story line and that could happen again the future.

Whatever the couple decide to do, it is clear they have a lot going on in their lives at the moment to keep them busy. Maci recently revealed how she and Taylor are keeping their kids entertained during the coronavirus quarantine. For the Tennessee couple, they are making sure their kids don’t spend too much time in front of a screen and have been taking part in activities with them.