Luann de Lesseps Dishes On ‘RHONY’ Season 12 And Says She Was ‘Really Judged’ For 2017 Arrest

Luann de Lesseps is opening up about season 12 and the drama that followed her controversial arrest.

During an interview on DailyMailTV on March 30, de Lesseps said that when it comes to Season 12, she believes fans will find that the new season is the best season yet because she and her co-stars had so much fun together, unlike last season when de Lesseps and her cast mates endured “dark and heavy” moments.

“This season is the season of redemption for me,” de Lesseps explained.

According to de Lesseps, she’s going through a lot in recent years and this year, she’s ready to finally move on from her December 2017 arrest and says her co-stars have her back a lot more than they have in the past. She also feels that when it comes to her past mistakes, she’s been extremely judged in recent years and is now ready to hit the reset button and get off to a new start,

“I feel like I’ve been really put under the microscope and really judged for my drinking, because I had a really bad night, let’s call it that. And at the same time, you know I feel like I’m back in the driver’s seat. I got through a really rough time,” de Lesseps recalled.

De Lesseps went on to weigh in on the newest addition to The Real Housewives of New York City cast, Leah McSweeney, who was added to the series in August of last year as longtime cast member Bethenny Frankel announced that she would no longer be appearing on the show.

While fans have a couple days to wait before they meet McSweeney on the show, de Lesseps applauded her new co-star for doing a great job and said viewers are going to love her.

Also during her appearance on DailyMailTV, de Lesseps addressed her romance with her agent, Rich Super, saying that while the two of them have been linked for several months, they aren’t in any rush to put a label on their relationship quite yet, especially considering she lives in New York City while Super resides in Los Angeles.

“He’s very dear to me and that’s where I am at,” de Lesseps shared.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, de Lesseps first confirmed she was dating to Us Weekly in May. At the time, she told the magazine that she was taking things slow and “not bringing him around.”