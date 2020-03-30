Melissa Riso Strikes A Seductive Pose In Wine Red Lingerie: ‘I’m Not Single And I’m Not Taken’

Melissa Riso flaunted her killer figure earlier today in a wine red lingerie set that left very little to the imagination of her Instagram fans. The television personality rocked the same sexy ensemble in a photo that was shared on her Instagram page yesterday while sharing a quote about love. Today, she opted to share with her fans that while she’s not taken, she’s not necessarily single either — noting that her heart is reserved.

Riso posed for the social media update in what appeared to be the comfort of her very own backyard, tagging her location in Los Angeles, California. She appeared on a beautiful outdoor patio set that had four wicker chairs and a metal table, using one of the chairs as a prop. At her back was a sliding glass door and a few stunning trees with dark green leaves. She was definitely dressed for spring in California, wearing minimal clothing in a two-piece lingerie set.

The lingerie set was in a deep wine red color and the top featured a bra that helped Riso show off her assets. It had some scalloping around the edges and included a few layers of lace to cover her chest. The 33-year-old tugged at the bottom of the outfit, exposing her leg and backside — both of which were picture-perfect. The Monterey native bent one of her legs up, putting her defined calf muscle on full display. She also sported a white blouse that fell off of her shoulders, adding a few necklaces as well as a pair of earrings.

Riso kept most of her hair out of her face, wearing a small braid that fell down the right side of her body. Meanwhile, she sparkled in a beautiful application of makeup that included dark eyeshadow, as well as brown contour that ran from her ear to her cheek. To add to her makeup, she sported a matte lipstick on her pout.

It hasn’t been too long since the post went live but fans have gone nuts for it, clicking “like” over 8,200 times and flooding the comments section over 200 times. The overwhelming majority couldn’t help but rave over Riso’s body.

“You definitely deserve my heart,” one of the model’s fans wrote, referencing her quote in the caption.

“But I know one thing, you are absolutely beautiful,” another admirer gushed, along with a few heart-eye emoji.

“You’re going to make someone super happy!,” a third follower pointed out.

“Would love to try and be that man that deserves you,” another eager fan commented.