WWE News: Roman Reigns Finally Comments On Pulling Out Of ‘WrestleMania 36’

'The Big Dog' and 'The Game' speak out on one of WWE's biggest stars missing 'WrestleMania 36.'

The coronavirus outbreak has devastated the lives of many, and the superstars of WWE are feeling the effects. Roman Reigns was scheduled to be in one of the top matches at WrestleMania 36, but due to his compromised health, he chose to pull out of the event. Recently, he opened up about backing out of the match against Universal Champion Bill Goldberg, making his first public comments about the whole situation.

Reigns is immunocompromised due to his multiple battles with leukemia, and last week, he chose to back out of WrestleMania 36. Despite the event taking place in multiple locations with no fans in attendance, this choice was said to be in the best interest of keeping him away from the risk of COVID-19.

The former multi-time champion hadn’t said anything regarding his decision in the days that followed, and fans have been wondering how he feels about it all. On Monday, he took to his personal Instagram account to let everyone know his thoughts, and also to address the insults he’s received from those angry about him backing out.

“It’s funny because for years now – for years – people have been like, ‘Don’t show up to WrestleMania, we don’t want you in it.’ You know what I mean? There’s a handful of dudes and haters that didn’t want me there, but the moment I make a choice for me and my family? I’m a coward. I’m a sissy. A lot of different things that I am now.”

Reigns issued a rather lengthy message to his fans while he was getting some exercise, and he didn’t make it seem like it was a surprise to anyone. He’s well aware that everyone knows he is no longer in the match against Goldberg, and he wasn’t trying to hide anything.

Reigns went on to speak about his family and how he can’t risk his health for anyone. He came down on those who are quick to judge without knowing the entire story about why he chose to take himself out of the match at WrestleMania 36 this weekend.

Aside from speaking out on his current WWE status, Reigns wanted to get across to people that they should “just be kind to others.” He wants people to take pride in who they are, but also to respect one another and hopefully “come out way better” once all of this is over.

“The Big Dog” wasn’t only the only person speaking out about his absence from this year’s big pay-per-view on Monday. Triple H appeared on SportsCenter to discuss several topics, and as transcribed by Cageside Seats, he said that everyone at WrestleMania 36 is there on a “voluntary capacity.”

Triple H said that he doesn’t want anyone risking their health, and if they chose not to be there, it would be entirely acceptable. With Reigns “having a pre-existing condition that would make him more susceptible to something, it’s understandable,” he added.

This weekend, WWE is going to present WrestleMania 36 to make its fans happy and bring them some enjoyment during this very trying time. Triple H hopes that they will enjoy it even though it will be unlike any event they’ve ever done. Reigns is incredibly sorry for having to pull out of his match, but as the above post suggests, he hopes his fans understand why he made the choice he did.