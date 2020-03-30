‘The Bachelor’ Ben Higgins & Fiancee Jessica Clarke Share Photos Of Gorgeous Custom Engagement Ring

The former reality star crafted a custom sparkler fro his bride-to-be.

Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke are sharing photos from their engagement in Tennessee. The Bachelor star, 31, popped the question to his longtime love at her family’s home in Franklin, Tennessee, over the weekend, and he did it with a ring that would make Neil Lane proud.

Ben posted a slideshow to Instagram which showed his fiancée sitting on his lap shortly after he proposed to her. A gorgeous diamond ring can be seen on Jessica’s left hand. A second photo features a close-up of the sparkler on Jessica’s ring finger. In a sweet caption to the post, The Bachelor alum wrote that his whole life led up to this special moment.

Jessica also shared close-up photos of the ring on her Instagram story. An expert told Page Six that the gorgeous engagement ring appears to be valued between $50,000 to $75,000.

“Jessica’s ring looks to be a rose gold side stone setting with an oval center diamond,” JamesAllen.com’s Shannon Delany-Ron told the celebrity site. The jewelry expert estimated the center stone to be about 2.5-3 carats.

While Ben didn’t have the help of resident Bachelor jeweler Neil Lane like he did when he presented a 4.25-carat Art-deco style ring– the largest Bachelor ring ever — to former fiancée Lauren Bushnell on his season of the ABC dating show, he did have some help crafting Jessica’s ring nearly five years later. Ben worked with Gnat Jewelers in Denver after he designed Jessica’s dream ring.

“Jess’ mom sent me a picture of the ring Jess loved, so I tried to recreate that but also make it my own so that she had something unique,” Ben told People. “It was incredibly intimidating but also super personal, and she loved it!”

Of course, Ben carried the ring in his pocket a little longer than he had planned. The Generous Coffee founder revealed that he had originally planned to propose to Jessica a few weeks ago in Central Park, but the couple’s plans for a trip to New York City for the Bachelor Live tour were canceled due to coronavirus pandemic. Ben decided to pop the question at Jessica’s family’s home rather than carry the ring around for months.

The Tennessee proposal was emotional and Ben revealed he almost gave things away as he began to cry before the couple even got to the proposal site near a pond by Jessica’s family’s home. The Bachelor star said Jessica also began crying before he asked her to marry him.