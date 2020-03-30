Ellie Gonsalvez Sizzles In A White One-Piece Swimsuit With Low-Cut Neckline

Australian model and Instagram sensation Ellie Gonsalvez tantalized her 1.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling double update that showcased her adventures on vacation. As the geotag of the post indicated, the pictures were taken at Pig Beach in Exuma, Bahamas.

In the first snap, Ellie stood in crystal clear water that came partway up her calves. The water became a deeper blue as it stretched out towards the horizon, and the sky was blue with a few fluffy white clouds throughout. Ellie rocked a white one-piece swimsuit that featured a low-cut neckline which flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The swimsuit had a knotted detail on both straps, adding a hint of visual interest to the look.

The swimsuit also featured high-cut sides that stretched over her hips, accentuating her hourglass physique and elongating her legs. The crisp white hue of the swimsuit looked incredible against Ellie’s bronzed skin. Her short brunette locks were styled in a tousled bob, and she smiled in the picture as she gazed down at a pig who was in the water with her.

In the second picture from the update, the pig was closer to Ellie, and she had two hands placed in front of her as she appeared to be telling the creature to stay where he or she was. Ellie’s swimsuit showcased her pert derriere to perfection, and she looked stunning as she spent some time in the water.

Though the snaps were taken while Ellie was on vacation in the Bahamas, she paired them with a humorous caption that referenced social distancing.

Ellie’s followers absolutely loved the smoking hot update, and the post racked up over 7,400 likes within just 12 hours. It also received 55 comments within the time span from her eager fans.

“Nice shot Ellie. That looks like a fun day,” one fan said.

“Haha back up Lil guy! What an experience though, and I’m sure it was amazing!” another follower commented, referencing the pose that Ellie had in the second slide.

“You’re literally a real life Barbie I can’t,” one fan said, loving Ellie’s curves and natural beauty.

“Love the swimsuit!! I’ve been looking for one just like this. Not that we’re going to need swimsuits anytime soon,” another fan added.

Ellie isn’t the first stunner to have visited the unique location where pigs wade in the water. Back in October 2019, as The Inquisitr reported, blond bombshell Lauren Drain shared a snap taken from the same location. Lauren rocked a skimpy red bikini for the occasion and held a pig in her arms as she walked along the sand.