Demi Rose Sizzles In A Super Low-Cut Silk Top In New Instagram Videos

In a series of new Instagram story clips, Demi Rose stunned her 13.7 million followers by wearing a low-cut silk top that showcased her buxom bust.

She wore a spaghetti strap, peach-colored blouse with a deep V neckline that fell all the way to her midriff. The super low-cut, ruffled V showcased her ample cleavage and voluptuous chest.

In the first clip, Demi tilted her head to the side and brushed out her long, brunette waves. Her hair was parted to the side, until she raked her fingers through her roots and tossed her tresses over her other shoulder. Her mane fanned out and fell all around her face, tumbling down in voluminous waves.

She fluttered her lashes seductively as she looked directly at the camera.

“Bored in the house and I’m in the house bored,” she captioned the video.

In the second clip, she almost spilled out of her top as she began brushing her hair away from her face. She took the pink scrunchie on her wrist and tied her hair up with it, styling it into a long ponytail.

The third piece of footage in this series was a photo of Demi wearing her locks all around her as she lay on what seemed to be a bed. She opened her mouth just a touch, showing a glimpse at her pearly white teeth.

Demi glowed in the sunlight in the videos, wearing a pink blush and a swipe of frosty white highlighter on her cheeks, which made her cheekbones pop.

Her brown brows arched high over her honey brown eyes, and were shaped and filled in with pencil. Her feathery lashes fanned out and curled upwards, touching her brow bone. She appeared to wear a golden shimmer on her lids, along with a swipe of black eyeliner. The British model sported a hint of liner on her waterline, but otherwise wore no makeup on her lower lashes.

Her lips were painted with a pink gloss.

She completed the look with dainty silver studs in her ears.

As Demi Rose fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the brunette bombshell frequently shares risqué photos and videos on her Instagram grid and story, often showcasing her favorite assets.

Once again, the model flaunted her ample cleavage in another sexy selfie, this time wearing low-cut athleisure-wear. She sported a light green tank top in the photo, which showed off her curvaceous bust.

Demi’s chest isn’t the only asset she likes to put on display; she often posts pictures of herself in thong bikinis, showcasing her derriere.