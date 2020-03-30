‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Star Cyn Santana Posts Steamy Lingerie Look On Instagram: ‘Quarantine Queen’

VH1 star Cyn Santana is showing off her new indoor ensemble on Instagram.

The Love & Hip-Hop: New York cast member shared several sexy photos of herself on Monday, March 30. In the first photo, the reality star and ex-girlfriend to Joe Budden wore a purple bra-and-panties set from Rihanna’s lingerie line, Savage X Fenty. Santana was resting in her bed, which has pale pink sheets and pillows, as well as a furry, blush pink comforter and pillows. She held a beverage as she sat on her bed with her curves on full display. She flashed an intense face while looking slightly toward the camera’s direction.

In the second photo of the Instagram slideshow, Santana’s followers got a better view of her set. Here, she spread out her arms, showing off her lingerie from the front. Her light purple bra had lace around her cleavage and at the bottom part, while the bottoms appeared to be covered in lace, falling under her belly button.

Although the photos showed off her curvy body and sultry nightwear, Santana also made sure her hair and makeup were to die for. Her brown hair was styled straight, stopping at the VH1 star’s hips. She styled her hair in a center part for the photoshoot, adding a thick black headband on the top of her head. Her makeup look, meanwhile, had her glowing in the photos as she wore highlighter on her cheekbones, forehead, nose, and chin. She also added smoky eyeshadow and faux eyelashes to the look. Finally, the brand ambassador completed her glam look with a light lip gloss that shimmered in the pictures.

Santana’s lingerie post was received well from her 3.8 million followers. She received more than 60,000 likes for her post, as well as more than 600 comments from her fans.

“Cynn is so savage,” one follower wrote.

“My type of queen,” a second supporter noted.

“You are killin’ it on IG & in real life. I need your confidence,” a third fan chimed in.

“Yes more pictures like this. Damn,” a fourth admirer gushed.

In her caption, Santana shared with her fans that she is an ambassador for Savage X Fenty. Although she is currently quarantined during the coronavirus outbreak, it didn’t stop her from making sure she represents the brand.

Santana has been growing her social media following since appearing on LHHNY in Season 4. At the time, she was dating co-star Erica Mena before Mena married and had a baby with Safaree Samuels. More recently, Santana was engaged to Budden last year. The couple ended their three-year relationship back in January, reportedly due to Budden’s infidelity, per Atlanta Black Star. The exes have one son, Lexington Budden, 3.