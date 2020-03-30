‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Star Cyn Santana Posts Steamy Lingerie Look On Instagram: ‘Quarantine Queen’

Vh1 star Cyn Santana is showing off her new indoor ensemble on Instagram.

The Love & Hip-Hop: New York cast member shared several sexy photos of herself on Monday, March 30. In the first photo, the reality star and ex-girlfriend to Joe Budden is wearing a purple bra and panties set from Rihanna’s lingerie line, Savage X Fenty. Santana is resting in her bed, which has pale pink sheets and pillows. Fans of Santana’s can also see her furry, blush pink comforter and pillows. Santana is holding a beverage as she sits on her bed with her curves on full display. She is also posing with an intense face as she slightly looks toward the camera.

In the second photo of the Instagram slideshow, Santana’s followers are able to get a better view of her set. Her arms are now spread out as she shows the frontal display of the set. Her light purple bra has lace around her cleavage and at the bottom of her bra. Her underwear appears to be covered in lace and falls under her belly button.

Although her photo showed off her curvy body and sultry lingerie, Santana also made sure her hair and makeup were to die for. Her brown hair is styled straight and stops at the Vh1 star’s hips. Santana decided to style her hair in a center part for the photoshoot. She also added in a black, thick headband on the top of her head. Santana’s makeup look has her glowing in the photos. She is wearing highlighter on her cheekbones, forehead, nose and chin. She also added smoky eyeshadow and faux eyelashes to the look. Finally, the brand ambassador is wearing a light lip gloss that shimmers in the pictures.

Santana’s lingerie post was received well from her 3.8 million followers. She received more than 60,000 likes for her post, as well as more than 600 comments from her fans.

“Cynn is so savage,” one follower wrote.

“My type of queen,” a second supporter noted.

“You are killin’ it on IG & in real life. I need your confidence,” a third fan chimed in.

“Yes more pictures like this. D**n,” a fourth admirer shared.

In her caption, Santana shared with her followers that she is an ambassador for Savage X Fenty. Although she is currently quarantined during the coronavirus outbreak, it didn’t stop her from making sure she represents the brand. The model’s has been growing her social media following since appearing on LHHNY in Season 4. At the time, Santana was dating co-star Erica Mena before Mena married and had a baby with Safaree Samuels. More recently, Santana was engaged to Budden last year. The couple ended their three-year relationship back in January, reportedly due to Budden’s infidelity, per Atlanta Black Star. The exes have one son, Lexington Budden, 3.