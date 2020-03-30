Suzy Cortez Plays Tennis In A Bikini On Instagram

Suzy Cortez thrilled her 2.1 million-plus followers earlier today while rocking a sexy all-white ensemble on the tennis court. The 29-year-old has been keeping her fans who are stuck in quarantine at home very entertained as she continues to promote the fans-only section of her site, wearing everything from bikinis to lingerie and athletic wear as well.

The sexy new snapshot showed Cortez posing against a metal chain-linked fence. She held a tennis ball in one hand, as well as a sweat guard on her wrist, resting the other on the metal. She kept the hair out of her face with a chic white visor, pulling her long dark locks in a ponytail and adding a braid to a part of it. The model brought out all of her striking features with a bold application of makeup that included red lipstick and blush. She opted to wear dark eye makeup with black liner and mascara to match.

Cortez, who won Miss BumBum World 2019, showed off her figure in a white bikini. The top of the swim set tied in the middle, allowing her to flaunt her ample cleavage for her viewers at home. She also sported a pair of G-string bottoms, putting her insanely sculpted legs on display as well. She added a small amount of bling to the outfit with a pair of diamond stud earrings.

The update has only been live on her feed for a matter of minutes but it has been an instant hit among her fans, raking in over 1,900 likes, in addition to well over 30 comments. Many of Cortez’s admirers used Spanish to comment while countless others opted to write their thoughts in English. A few more simply used the universal language of emoji instead of words.

“Beautiful mommy,” one follower raved, adding a few flame emoji to the end of their kind words.

“Divine Woman!” another social media user wrote on the stunning update.

“Beautiful white triangle,” a third loyal fan added while including a number of heart and heart-eye emoji.

“Perfect angel,” one more admirer commented.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that Cortez stunned in a notably skimpy outfit, flashing her six-pack abs in a tiny white crop top that was sheer, allowing for her chest to be seen underneath it. She added a pair of Daisy Dukes that were the size of underwear, flaunting her muscular legs that are the envy of many. That post earned her a lot of accolades from her legion of fans.