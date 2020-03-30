Stassi Schroeder Confirms The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8 Reunion Taping Was Canceled

The taping was scheduled for April 3.

Stassi Schroeder and her co-stars will not be filming the Vanderpump Rules Season 8 reunion later this week in Los Angeles as previously planned.

During an episode of her podcast series, Straight Up with Stassi, last week, Schroeder revealed that she and her co-stars were scheduled to rehash their drama with host Andy Cohen but due to the coronavirus spread, which currently has the entire state of California abiding by a “shelter in place” order, they will no longer be doing so.

“It was supposed to be April 3, so obviously not going to happen,” Stassi revealed, according to report shared by Us Weekly magazine on Monday, March 30.

According to Schroeder, the day of the reunion taping is the worst day of the year and something she dreads. As fans of the hit series, and other Bravo shows, well know, reunion tapings are long and extremely draining for the cast. In fact, as Schroeder revealed to her listeners, tapings have been known to last for 14 hours.

“You just sit here all f**king day long and fight with each other. And it’s like, ‘Woah, this was like a year ago. Why do we have to bring up all of this old sh*t.’ … It feels like the Hunger Games,” Schroeder admitted.

While some things at the reunion tapings are discussed and moved forward from, often times the exact opposite happens and, as Schroeder pointed out, some relationships end up in worse places than they were before the taping began.

In addition to dreading the tapings of Vanderpump Rules reunions, Schroeder said she’s also not looking forward to discussing petty stuff with her co-stars when such a major pandemic is happening around the world.

“I feel like I’m going to sit there and be like, ‘I don’t care. This all so f**king stupid,'” Schroeder shared.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the ongoing coronavirus crisis has impacted Schroeder in more ways than one. In addition to having to stay at home with her fiancé, Beau Clark, the reality star has been forced to cancel her Straight Up With Stassi podcast tour, which began just before the outbreak occurred, and to face the possibility of having to cancel her and Clark’s upcoming wedding, which is set to take place in Italy this October.

Sadly, Italy is one of the hardest hit areas and because of that, Schroeder and Clark may not get to say “I do” in Rome as planned.