Abby Dowse Flaunts Her Killer Body In A Snug White Bodysuit

Australian bombshell Abby Dowse tantalized her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest update, in which her buxom body was on full display. For the snap, the stunner sat on her bed, which was covered in white bedding with textured detailing throughout. A white night stand with a small white table lamp on top of it was visible in the background.

Abby continued the neutral palette in her ensemble, as she rocked a white bodysuit that clung to her curves. The neckline of the bodysuit dipped low, although the angle meant that Abby’s cleavage wasn’t on display. The piece had long sleeves and a ribbed fabric throughout that showcased every inch of her tempting body. Abby had one leg raised, so her stomach and hips weren’t fully visible, but the bodysuit appeared to have high-cut sides that stretched over Abby’s hips to elongate her legs.

The bodysuit also didn’t have a pant component, allowing her bronzed stems to be on full display as if she were wearing just bikini bottoms or underwear. Abby had on a pair of sneakers which incorporated the only bold colors seen in the photo, shades of gold, neon pink and green. The sun shone in from a nearby light source, illuminating part of Abby’s calf with light. Her bronzed skin looked stunning against the stark white backdrop of her bedding and her outfit.

Abby added a few accessories to finish off the look, including some delicate necklaces and a pair of hoop earrings. Her long blond locks were parted in the middle and cascaded down her chest in soft waves. Bold brows framed her gorgeous blue eyes, and she had a soft pink lip gloss on her plump pout.

The blond bombshell tagged the online retailer Fashion Nova in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post, although she didn’t indicate which component of her ensemble was from the spot.

Abby’s fans loved the sizzling update, and the post received over 8,600 likes within just one hour. It also racked up 261 comments from her eager followers.

“Perfection,” one fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Wow you look amazing so pretty stunning tan so glamorous,” another added.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” another follower said.

“Oh come on, you have to allow heels on the bed,” one fan said, referencing Abby’s caption.

The buxom blond loves to tantalize her Instagram audience with sizzling snaps in which she’s wearing barely anything at all. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Abby shared a snap in which she rocked a smoking hot crop top and bikini bottoms in a neon yellow hue. In the caption of the post, she dubbed her ensemble “today’s workout gear,” and she thrilled her fans with the sexy snap.