Cynthia Bailey Shares That There’s More To NeNe Leakes’ & Kenya Moore’s Fight In Greece That Fans Didn’t See

Cynthia Bailey recently dished on what happened in Greece when the Real Housewives of Atlanta cameras weren’t rolling.

The model and entrepreneur sat down with Hollywood Life and shared her feelings about the epic fight between her former best friend NeNe Leakes and her current close friend, Kenya Moore. The Inquisitr previously reported that the former Glee actress and the former beauty queen had an explosive argument that almost became physical on the show. The fight, however, was broken up as the show’s security moved both Leakes and Moore away from each other.

Bailey shared with the publication that when she saw the fight on the show earlier this month, she had a “different perspective” than the rest of the viewers. She said her view of the show is different from the audience’s because there were a lot of moments that didn’t make it to the episode. While she never expanded on what the fans didn’t get to see, she made it clear that she wasn’t siding with Leakes nor Bailey as a result of the fight. She has a long history with both of the ladies and wanted to keep the peace this season as much as possible.

“My goal this season was to amend the friendships or at least get in a respectful place with anyone that I was having an issue with,” Bailey shared.

“To have the other friendships grow with the other ladies. Like, I have a great relationship with most of the girls on the show, which is a great space to be in. And I want to keep it that way because I’m in a happy place… I don’t have a desire to just not make amends and just stay mad and have a beef with somebody for nothing.”

While Bailey and Moore have been close over the past few years, her friendship with Leakes is something Bailey wanted to mend this season. The two had a discussion on-camera to air out their drama at Bailey’s wine cellar in Atlanta. Although they forgave each other in the scene, both Bailey and Leakes admitted that their close bond has been broken for the foreseeable future. Leakes’ and Moore’s drama has been one of the focal points of Season 12 of RHOA. Bailey said that currently, the two are the only ones out of the ensemble cast that hasn’t resolved their relationship with one another. Moore and Leakes were set to discuss the trip earlier this month when they filmed the Season 12 reunion of RHOA. However, the reunion has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.