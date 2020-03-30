‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Dishes On ‘Shocking’ New Season, Gushes Over Daughters Delilah And Amelia

Lisa Rinna is so proud of her girls.

Lisa Rinna spoke about the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during a recent interview while also gushing over her two daughters, 21-year-old Delilah Belle Hamlin and 18-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin.

While chatting with Variety Live on Instagram on March 30, Rinna opened up about the “shocking” new season before revealing she’s not in touch with all of her co-stars and explaining why she is so proud of her kids.

“It’s exciting. It’s shocking. It’s everything that I think you want this season to be,” Rinna said of the upcoming episodes.

According to the soap actress turned reality star, she is in touch with some of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, but not all of them. As she revealed, she has a “main chat” on her phone that everyone is in and several smaller chat rooms depending on where she and her fellow cast mates stand with one another.

Continuing on, Rinna made it clear that she was quite proud of her model daughters, Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray, for being so candid and honest with their fans and followers on Instagram in recent years. As fans may recall, Delilah recently told her audience about her past stint in a treatment facility in 2019 while Amelia opened up about her own personal struggles with an eating disorder around the same time.

“The overwhelming feeling that I have is pride because… it’s really easy for these kids on Instagram to show the filtered beauty, the fabulous life, all that great stuff. I think that my girls know they’re here for a bigger purpose,” she said.

According to Rinna, both Delilah and Amelia are in great places in their lives today and she finds it beautiful that they were each able to showcase to the world that it is okay to have flaws and to go through challenges in life.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Rinna appeared on Danny Pellegrino’s podcast, Everything Iconic, earlier this month, where she dished on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ “cringeworthy” 10th season. As she explained, filming on Season 10 was difficult not just for those who have made headlines in recent months, including Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville, but for every single person on the cast.

“We’re all going to take a hit,” Rinna teased.

Rinna went on to say that she and her co-stars were more open and honest than they’ve been during past seasons.