Gabby Epstein Lifts Her Shirt And Shows Off Ample Underboob In Racy Instagram Snap

Gabby Epstein rocked another racy ensemble in her latest Instagram share. The Australian model tantalized her fans with the eye-popping snap on Monday afternoon.

Gabby was seen standing in the middle of an empty street in the steamy new addition to her page that was an instant hit with her 2.3 million followers. She appeared to be walking toward the camera as the photo was captured, and stared it down with a sultry gaze. In a sexy twist, the babe lifted her blue t-shirt up and held it in her mouth, revealing that she was wearing a barely-there set of lingerie underneath that did nothing but favors for her killer physique.

The blond bombshell slayed in the royal blue-and-white ensemble from PrettyLittleThing that did way more showing than covering up. The set included a bandeau-style bralette that was hardly big enough to contain her voluptuous assets. The piece provided coverage only to what was necessary so as not to violate the social media platform’s nudity guidelines, though still left an ample amount of underboob well on display. Gabby’s follower, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

Gabby traded her pants for a minuscule matching thong to up the ante of her look even further. The itty-bitty undergarment showcased the babe’s long legs and curves thanks to its daringly high-cut design. Meanwhile, its thin waistband sat low on the model’s hips, drawing attention to her flat midsection and toned abs.

The Aussie hottie gave her look a sporty vibe by adding a pair of white sneakers and ankle-high socks. She styled her platinum tresses down in beachy waves that fell to perfectly frame her face, which was done up with a simple makeup look that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the sizzling new addition to Gabby’s Instagram page with love. The post has racked up nearly 43,000 likes within its first two hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for the stunner’s jaw-dropping display.

“You are heaven,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Gabby was “goals.”

“Getting to see your new lit and beautiful posts always makes me so happy,” a third follower remarked.

“Looking so fit and healthy, keep it up,” commented a fourth admirer.

Gabby has never been shy about showing a scandalous amount of skin on her Instagram page. Another recent upload from the model saw her exposing her chest by going braless underneath an open yellow jacket. That upload proved popular as well, accruing over 58,000 likes and 500-plus comments.