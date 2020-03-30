Donald Trump Says Extending Social Distancing Policy Through April Could Save Over ‘1 Million American Lives’

At today’s briefing, President Donald Trump announced that extending his administration’s social distancing policy through April will save a significant number of American lives. Initially, the social distancing guidelines from the White House was set for 15 days to stop the spread, but yesterday, the president revealed that his new recommendation extends it through April 30. The announcement is a change from his previous hope that the U.S. could be partially reopened by Easter Sunday.

“Yesterday, I announced that we would be extending our social distance guidelines through the end of April. This is based on modeling that shows the peak in fatalities will not arrive for another two weeks. The same modeling also shows that by very vigorously following these guidelines, we could save more than 1 million American lives,” the president said at the beginning of his remarks this afternoon.

From the Rose Garden at the White House, President Trump said that America’s future is in its own hands, and he noted that the choices people make right now will determine the fate of the virus as well as the country’s victory over the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have no other choice.”

He reminded Americans that everybody, including individuals, businesses, and the government, has a role to play in helping stop the virus.

“This is our shared patriotic duty,” Trump stated.

“Challenging times are ahead for the next 30 days, and this is a very vital 30 days.”

According to the president, the United States is putting everything on the line during the coming month to help stop the spread of COVID-19. After that, Trump noted that the more dedicated everybody is right now, the sooner life can return to normal. He reassured citizens that people would return to great lives after roughly six weeks of social distancing that people in the U.S. will undergo by the end of the coming 30 days.

As of Monday, President Trump announced that the U.S. had tested more than 1 million people for the novel coronavirus, an effort which he called unprecedented. No other country in the world has reached that number in testing for the virus.

Today, the CDC reported that the total number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. exceeds 140,900, and so far, 2,405 have died as a result of the infection. The State of New York is the hardest hit, with nearly 60,000 total cases confirmed. California and Michigan also have more than 5,000 COVID-19 patients confirmed through testing.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is on Trump’s coronavirus task force, said that the president listened to experts about the need for extending the social distancing guidelines.