‘Outlander’ Season 5: Episode 7 Sees The Surprise Death Of A Major Character

The latest episode of 'Outlander' saw the tragic death of a major character.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 7 (Titled “The Ballad of Roger Mac”) of Starz’s Outlander Season 5 as well as the book series on which it is based. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

The latest episode of Outlander revealed a fairly significant death. As TV Line points out in their interview with Duncan Lacroix, it is his character, Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser, that succumbs in Episode 7.

In the book series on which Outlander is based, Murtagh died in the third book, titled Voyager, of which Season 3 is based. However, in the TV series, a decision was made to have this character survive beyond that season and his death during the Culloden battle.

Now, this character has finally lost his life in a heartbreaking moment. Having just saved his godson Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) life, Murtagh is shot and killed as Jamie looks on.

Jamie, overcome with grief, calls out for help and his godfather is taken to Claire (Caitriona Balfe), in the hope that she can revive him. Unfortunately, Claire cannot do so and viewers were left as devastated as Jamie and Claire.

In a recent interview with TV Line, Lacroix said he was happy with the way in which his character finally died.

“This is really is the way I pictured it,” the actor said. “It’s kind of what happened in the books, but it’s just being transposed 25 years later.”

It’s Sunday. And that means it’s time for another episode of #Outlander! You can watch now on the STARZ App w/this link: https://t.co/DI98lw0hnL OR wait until tonight to watch on @STARZ @Outlander_STARZ #507 pic.twitter.com/gvx9KW9FvC — Maril Davis (@TallShipProds) March 29, 2020

Dacroix also revealed how emotionally challenging it was to film the scenes involving the death of his character. Not only was it hard to say goodbye to Murtagh but there were moments during shooting that saw him overcome with grief regarding the characters around him.

“There was a point — it’s when Caitriona took my hand and put it on my chest, just the way she was playing it, touching my corpse, as it were, and that kind of got to me a bit, yeah. It was emotional.”

Considering Murtagh’s intimate relationship with Jamie’s aunt, Jocasta (Maria Doyle Kennedy), it is likely that fans will get to witness one more harrowing scene when she is finally told the news. While they had been involved, Jocasta agreed to marry another man, Duncan Innes (Alistair Findlay). In last week’s episode, Murtagh had told her that he loved her and that he wanted her to wait for him and this conversation will now likely hold bittersweet memories for Jamie’s aunt.