Andy Cohen Opens Up About His Experience With COVID-19, Reveals When He’ll Reunite With Son Benjamin

Andy Cohen opened up about his experience with the coronavirus on his radio show.

Andy Cohen appeared on his Radio Andy talk show, Andy Cohen Live, on Monday, where he opened up about his experience with the coronavirus.

After confirming he was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, the Watch What Happens Live host and Real Housewives creator spoke to his listeners about his thoughts post-diagnosis before revealing he went through during the time he was sick.

“I felt like I wanted to recuperate quietly and be quiet and then come back and be with you guys. That was kind of my process,” Cohen explained, according to a clip shared on YouTube. “It took about 10 or 11 days, I would say, to work through my system.”

According to Cohen, he went through a point where he felt that he was okay mentally but once he got up to do something physical, he was quickly dealt with a hard reminder that the process of recovery was fairly slow. As he explained, it took a lot out of him to do simple things like making toast because it involved walking up and down stairs.

Throughout his recovery, which took place his New York City apartment, Cohen said he took a lot of Tylenol and Vitamin C and drank plenty of liquids. Although Cohen described himself as being quite sick with a fever, tightness in his chest, and a cough, he did not stay in the hospital and did his best to successfully get better without having to visit the overcrowded hospitals in the Big Apple.

Cohen also said he was very achey with a lot of pains in his body

“[I was] very tired… some chills, loss of smell and appetite,” he continued.

After taking the past week and a half to recover, Cohen is feeling much better, as he revealed on Instagram this morning and will soon be getting back to his son, Benjamin, who was quarantined elsewhere as he dealt with Cohen illness.

During the same episode of Andy Cohen Live, Cohen revealed to his fans that he bought a device to monitor his pulse throughout his recovery from COVID-19 so that he would know if his condition was getting to the point where he would need to be hospitalized.

Cohen then said that he would be going to see his son for the first time in 12 days after the show was taped.

Cohen returns for live episodes of Watch What Happens Live tonight.