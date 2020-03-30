New York Yankees: Aaron Judge Position Change Reportedly Not In The Cards

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone threw some cold water on any talk that Aaron Judge might play a different position in 2020. The outfielder is dealing with a fractured rib and there had been some talk a move to first base was on the table. The idea was it wouldn’t be as big a stress on the rib playing the infield than chasing down fly balls.

Joseph Zucker of Bleacher Report says Boone wasted very little time making sure that talk was ended late last week. Boone appeared on the Michael Kay radio program and quickly squashed a Judge position swap.

“No, no, no, no. Sometimes when a guy has a few injuries and significant injuries, sometimes there is an unlucky, fluke thing. You are playing major league sports and injuries come with it.”

Boone also claimed Judge is an elite defender and there was never any talk about moving him to the infield. His defense is something that is often overlooked by baseball fans because of his offensive output. The Yankees appear ready to allow him to try and heal and then return to his normal position rather than attempt to “rest” his rib and lose that defense in the corner outfield spot.

One of the reasons the Yankees were rumored to be looking at a move to first for the slugger is because of the perception he’s injury prone. Zucker points out that while he’s missed parts of the last two seasons, that missed time points to fluke injuries more than a brittle body.

In July of 2018, Judge was hit by a pitch on the wrist. That pitch caused a fracture that had him miss about 50 games. Last year, he strained his oblique in April. Zucker points out that’s not an injury that is rare among baseball players. Especially hitters.He missed 60 games total last year.

Despite missing about a third of the season in each of the last two years, Judge has shown how valuable he is to the Yankees. He’s bashed 27 homers both seasons while playing that elite defense.

He’s also still the outfielder who won the AL Rookie of the Year after hitting 52 homers and driving in 114 runs.

There is one upside to the current delay in the Major League Baseball season is that Judge has more time to get healthy enough to be playing every day alongside the team’s new ace pitcher, Gerrit Cole. The New York Yankees have said they believe he will be ready to go if and when the season does roll around. Now the team is making sure people know he’ll only be playing the outfield.