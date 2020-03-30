Maya Jama Sends Followers Into A Meltdown In Strapless Mini Dress For Spicy Bathroom Mirror Selfie

Maya Jama took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself and sent her followers into a meltdown. The TV and radio presenter has fans in awe of her beauty and it comes with no surprise.

Jama stunned in a strapless blue and white dress that fell above her knees. The item of clothing completed her incredible figure and was relatively low-cut, displaying her decolletage as well as her legs. The BBC Radio 1 DJ sported her long dark wavy hair down and opted for a ring as an accessory. Jama left her chest bare and didn’t appear to have any earrings in. She applied a glossy lip, black mascara, and contour, which looked flawless on her. She wore long acrylic nails with a coat of white nail polish.

In her upload, the brunette beauty took a selfie in the mirror with her iPhone. Jama was captured in a bathroom with an eye-catching aesthetic. She didn’t geotag the upload, leaving fans wondering where she was.

She took the pic in front of the sink and rested one arm against the wall on her right. She looked into the mirror with a sultry smirk expression and looked nothing short of incredible.

For her caption, she referenced Habbo Hotel, a social networking service, which implied she was inside a hotel bathroom.

In the span of four days, her upload racked up more than 216,000 likes and over 1,300 comments, proving to be popular with her 1.5 million followers.

“Got grounded for racking up a £70 on Habbo. No regrets though, my bobba parties were the sh*t,” one user wrote, feeling nostalgic over the site.

“I think this picture just cured corona babe,” another devotee shared.

“You’re the definition of the word perfect,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“You are absolutely f*cking stunning,” a fourth admirer commented.

Sending fans into a meltdown is nothing new for Jama. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed her loyal social media following in an oversized dark gray T-shirt that had “cling cling motherf*ckers” written on it in white capital letters. The item of clothing was taken from her own limited-edition merchandise and was only available to purchase for one week only. She paired the outfit with loose-fitted light gray joggers, white socks, and accessorized herself with a gold chain and numerous rings. Jama opted for a coat of white nail polish and applied a red glossy lip for the occasion. Unsurprisingly, her upload gathered in more than 120,000 likes in under 24 hours of posting.