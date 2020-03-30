‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Beta’s Real Identity Is Finally Revealed As He Gathers New Fans

Beta's past is revealed as he struggles with loss in the latest episode of 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 14 (titled “Look at the Flowers”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10 as well as the comic book series on which it is based. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans of The Walking Dead have been eager to discover Beta’s (Ryan Hurst) true identity as several hints have been dropped since the introduction of this character. Now, Sunday’s night’s episode finally revealed who he really is, according to Forbes.

In the comic book series on which The Walking Dead is based, Beta is actually a famous basketballer. However, in the TV series, a different kind of fame was revealed in Episode 14 for Beta. Instead, he was a singer. This was discovered when Beta saw a poster and an album of his music in a bar, although, as Forbes points out, this may have also been Beta’s old apartment from before the outbreak that led to the zombie apocalypse.

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

While this was finally a revelation for this character, many fans already suspected it after an album with what appeared to be Beta on the cover appeared in AMC’s companion series, Fear the Walking Dead. In addition, references to this character’s fame along with one member of his group finally recognizing him were previously shown in Season 10 of The Walking Dead.

Episode 14 saw Beta devastated upon the discovery of his leader’s zombified head on a spike. Taking Alpha’s (Samantha Morton) head, Beta traveled to the location where he discovered remnants of his own past. During this time, he played his music loudly, drawing walkers from all-around while he grieved for Alpha.

Then, by the end of the episode, he had made a decision regarding his future. Removing the section of his mask that had been previously damaged by Gamma (Thora Birch), Beta stitched in part of Alpha’s face to make a new version to wear. Then, stepping outside, he gathered his group of walker “fans” and appeared determined in regard to the direction he now traveled.

While the episode concluded without revealing Beta’s plan, many viewers suspect that he is leading the massive new horde back to the communities in order to enact revenge for the death of his leader. However, viewers will have to wait for further episodes of The Walking Dead to air in order to find out for certain.