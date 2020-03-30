Carole Baskin Speaks Out After Netflix ‘Tiger King’ Documentary: ‘They Did Not Care About Truth’

Carole Baskin is speaking out about the hit Netflix documentary series Tiger King in which she appeared.

The owner of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida took to her took to her website BigCatRescue.org on Monday to make a lengthy post in which she addressed several things that were depicted in the show. From being accused of not paying her workers to the sizes of the cages in which the tigers at Big Cat Rescue are housed, she addressed those things as well as the disappearance of her husband, Don Lewis.

In her post, Carole explained that when she was approached about the documentary five years ago, the directors of Tiger King said “they wanted to make the big cat version of Blackfish.”

Blackfish is the 2013 documentary which explored orcas being in captivity. In her post, Carole writes that the documentary was supposed to “expose the misery caused by the rampant breeding of big cat cubs for cub petting exploitation” including the “awful” lives those large cats lead in “roadside zoos.”

She went on to say that it is “disappointing” that the series did not do that, but rather was as “salacious and sensational as possible to draw viewers.”

The third episode in the series focuses heavily on Carole and the disappearance of her millionaire husband, Don. Don disappeared in 1997 and was legally declared dead five years later in 2002. She addressed the segment in her post.

“The series presents this without any regard for the truth or in most cases even giving me an opportunity before publication to rebut the absurd claims. They did not care about truth. The unsavory lies are better for getting viewers.”

She went on to talk more in depth about her husband and his disappearance as well as confronting some of the rumors including those surrounding the meat grinder. Rumors persist that Carole used the meat grinder to dispose of her husband’s body, but she says that is the “most ludicrous of all the lies.” She explained that she had a small, tabletop meat grinder, not a large one like the one shown in the documentary.

“They just showed a bigger grinder,” she wrote.

Carole went on to address many other things including the size of the cages at Big Cat Rescue, explaining that the smallest cage is the size of a “small house.” She also explained that the sanctuary is a nonprofit and explained that there are workers who do receive salaries, including Carole, as well as many people who volunteer their time.

Since the success of the seven part docuseries, Hillsborough County sheriff in Florida is hoping to get some new leads on the missing case of Don Lewis.